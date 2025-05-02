Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
If you've been waiting for a decent Garmin Forerunner 965 discount, now's the time to buy one at Amazon. The ultra-premium wearable designed for runners has dropped to an unmissable price thanks to a rare $100 discount.
So far, we've seen this premium sports watch for $50 off at the e-commerce giant, making this $100 price cut a first in 2025. The same promo was last seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, so it's clearly among the unit's best-ever sales.
With an original price of nearly $600, the Forerunner 965 is as premium as the best Garmin watches, boasting a high-class titanium bezel design and a large 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen. Add to this awesome package a plethora of advanced features and a 23-day battery life, and you've got a champ that's hard to pass up.
On top of that, you get advanced workout features and highly accurate performance metrics. This timepiece boasts 30 built-in activity profiles, including open-water swimming and triathlon. Moreover, it gives you real-time insights on running power and dynamics, training effect, and other metrics to improve and monitor your performance. You also have Garmin Coach, daily suggested workouts — the whole shebang!
There's no shortage of health-related features, either! The unit provides heart rate tracking, nap detection, advanced sleep monitoring, HRV status, morning reports, and more. Last but not least, as we mentioned, you can keep it on your wrist for up to 23 days in smartwatch mode.
However you look at it, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of the best Garmin watches money can buy. And now that it's $100 off, it's even harder to resist. Get yours before it's too late with Amazon's generous discount.
For instance, the Forerunner 965 packs full-color built-in maps, round-trip routing, turn-by-turn navigation for different courses, and multi-band GPS support. These and more features ensure you always find your way, even in challenging environments.
