The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a true gym rat's dream with Best Buy's current discount

Garmin Forerunner 265: Save $100 at Best Buy! The Garmin Forerunner 265 is on sale for $100 off its price at Best Buy. The watch is full of features, and offers up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Act fast and save now! $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy

For example, it can show you if you're getting the most out of your workouts by looking at things like your heart rate variability and performance. It also tells you how ready you are for your next session, so you'll know whether to push yourself to beat your record or take it slow. On top of that, it tracks your sleep, keeps an eye on your energy levels, and supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which offers personalized training plans.But running isn't everything, right? That's why this handsome fella also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces.You might even forget the last time you charged your Garmin Forerunner 265, as it offers up to 13 days of usage on a single charge. That's battery life that not even the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers.With its plethora of features, sleek design, great battery life, and a now more affordable price, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is a real bargain. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to this feature-rich smartwatch for less now!