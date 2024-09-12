The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a true gym rat's dream with Best Buy's current discount
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now. However, if you’re looking for a more affordable running smartwatch, Best Buy also has a sweet discount on the Garmin Forerunner 265. At the moment, this sleek timepiece is available for $100 off its price, meaning you can get one for $349.99 instead of $449.99.
With its plethora of features, sleek design, great battery life, and a now more affordable price, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is a real bargain. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to this feature-rich smartwatch for less now!
We agree that $349.99 is quite the sum to spend on a new smartwatch, but the Garmin Forerunner 265 has a lot to offer in return.
For example, it can show you if you're getting the most out of your workouts by looking at things like your heart rate variability and performance. It also tells you how ready you are for your next session, so you'll know whether to push yourself to beat your record or take it slow. On top of that, it tracks your sleep, keeps an eye on your energy levels, and supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which offers personalized training plans.
But running isn't everything, right? That's why this handsome fella also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces.
