The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a true gym rat's dream with Best Buy's current discount

By
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now. However, if you’re looking for a more affordable running smartwatch, Best Buy also has a sweet discount on the Garmin Forerunner 265. At the moment, this sleek timepiece is available for $100 off its price, meaning you can get one for $349.99 instead of $449.99.

We agree that $349.99 is quite the sum to spend on a new smartwatch, but the Garmin Forerunner 265 has a lot to offer in return.

For example, it can show you if you're getting the most out of your workouts by looking at things like your heart rate variability and performance. It also tells you how ready you are for your next session, so you'll know whether to push yourself to beat your record or take it slow. On top of that, it tracks your sleep, keeps an eye on your energy levels, and supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which offers personalized training plans.

But running isn't everything, right? That's why this handsome fella also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces.

You might even forget the last time you charged your Garmin Forerunner 265, as it offers up to 13 days of usage on a single charge. That's battery life that not even the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers.

With its plethora of features, sleek design, great battery life, and a now more affordable price, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is a real bargain. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to this feature-rich smartwatch for less now!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

