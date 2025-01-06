Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

The superior Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is $270 off at Amazon, but for a limited time

A high-end outdoor smartwatch is an unmissable companion for outdoor enthusiasts, especially when it's Garmin. Today, Amazon lets you save big on one premium timepiece most athletes would love to have—the Fenix 7X Solar. This bad boy usually costs as much as a 128GB Galaxy S24, or ~$800, but you can get it for just under $530 with the e-commerce giant's limited-time sale.

The Fenix 7X Solar is $270 off, but for a limited time!

If you're an avid outdoor enthusiast looking for their next timepiece, the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is a top-notch choice. It stands out with up to 37 days of battery life and a super-attractive asking price. Get yours at Amazon and save 34% for a limited time!
$270 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right—the supreme Garmin watch enjoys a stunning 34% markdown, which saves you as much as $270! In case you're wondering, that's a lovely discount you won't find at Walmart or Best Buy. There's only one paintjob available at that markdown, though—the Slate Gray one with a black band.

Right off the bat, we should point out the one big disadvantage of this otherwise incredible option. It's none other than the (somewhat) outdated interface and UI, which is far less intuitive to navigate than Wear OS smartwatches, powering some of the best smartwatches for Android lovers. Once you get used to it, though, it works.

Aside from that drawback, the premium timepiece is a top-notch choice. It offers advanced health and wellness features, a built-in LED flashlight, and a 1.4-inch always-on display. As a Fenix 7X variant, the unit comes with a 51mm case, perfect for users with larger wrists.

As for its features, this lovely option has the whole shebang—from built-in TopoActive maps and a built-in three-axis compass to sleep, stress, heart rate tracking, and beyond. On top of that, it stands out with 30+ sports apps, a virtual race predictor, and many more. There are even ski and golf course maps available.

But that's not all! Since this is a solar-powered GPS watch, it also has splendid battery life. Garmin advertises it to last up to 37 days with solar charging or up to 28 days with no sunlight in smartwatch mode. Turn on the GPS mode, and you have up to 122 hours of solar charging (with direct sunlight).

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar might not boast the same smarts as a Galaxy Watch Ultra or an Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it stands its own ground in its category. And now that you can save $270 on one, it's all the more attractive. Get yours at Amazon and save!



