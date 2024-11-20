One of Garmin's most impressive smartwatches is on sale at an incredible pre-Black Friday discount





The latest such massively discounted device we're choosing to put the spotlight on today is a lot costlier than all that, but with pretty good reason. Yes, the Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is essentially the culmination of Garmin's advancement work in a number of different fields over the last decade or so, bringing together many groundbreaking and state-of-the-art technologies at an admittedly obscene list price of $999.99.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch, 51mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Power Sapphire Lens, Black Silicone Strap, 1.4-Inch Color Display with 280 x 280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 28 Days of Battery Life, 37 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, SATIQ Technology, Multi-Band GPS, Multicontinent Topo Maps, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Built-In Flashlight





But now that you can save a whopping and totally unprecedented 350 bucks in a carbon-gray-and-black color combination only, this incredibly robust, powerful, and feature-packed timepiece might actually start to feel affordable... for what it offers.





We're talking everything from solar charging capabilities (duh) to sapphire screen protection against scratches (double duh), as well as ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, blood oxygen saturation, contactless payment support, pre-loaded multi-continent topographic maps, and multi-band GPS for "superior" positioning accuracy.





Despite being equipped with a large, reasonably sharp, and colorful 1.4-inch touchscreen, the Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar promises to last up to 28 days between charges in "Smartwatch Mode"... and that's before we even take the solar aspect of the equation into consideration.





With the power of the sun, this bad boy can go for as many as 37 days without hugging a wall, constantly keeping an eye on your health and fitness and delivering notifications from your iPhone or Android handset during that time. Designed to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions, the deeply discounted Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar will have no problem keeping up with you through rain or shine, shock or water immersion, freezing temperatures or vibration, and on top of everything, the smartwatch even comes with a powerful built-in LED flashlight to help you fight the darkness in your life.