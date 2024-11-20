One of Garmin's most impressive smartwatches is on sale at an incredible pre-Black Friday discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Although Amazon's extended Black Friday Week event hasn't technically started just yet, the e-commerce giant continues to throw amazing pre-holiday deals at impatient shoppers looking to save precious time in addition to money. Loads of different Garmin smartwatches, for instance, are already on sale at seemingly unbeatable prices ranging from as little as $149.99 to as much as $399.99.
The latest such massively discounted device we're choosing to put the spotlight on today is a lot costlier than all that, but with pretty good reason. Yes, the Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is essentially the culmination of Garmin's advancement work in a number of different fields over the last decade or so, bringing together many groundbreaking and state-of-the-art technologies at an admittedly obscene list price of $999.99.
But now that you can save a whopping and totally unprecedented 350 bucks in a carbon-gray-and-black color combination only, this incredibly robust, powerful, and feature-packed timepiece might actually start to feel affordable... for what it offers.
We're talking everything from solar charging capabilities (duh) to sapphire screen protection against scratches (double duh), as well as ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, blood oxygen saturation, contactless payment support, pre-loaded multi-continent topographic maps, and multi-band GPS for "superior" positioning accuracy.
Despite being equipped with a large, reasonably sharp, and colorful 1.4-inch touchscreen, the Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar promises to last up to 28 days between charges in "Smartwatch Mode"... and that's before we even take the solar aspect of the equation into consideration.
With the power of the sun, this bad boy can go for as many as 37 days without hugging a wall, constantly keeping an eye on your health and fitness and delivering notifications from your iPhone or Android handset during that time. Designed to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions, the deeply discounted Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar will have no problem keeping up with you through rain or shine, shock or water immersion, freezing temperatures or vibration, and on top of everything, the smartwatch even comes with a powerful built-in LED flashlight to help you fight the darkness in your life.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
20 Nov, 2024One of Garmin's most impressive smartwatches is on sale at an incredible pre-Black Friday discount
19 Nov, 2024The grossly overlooked Garmin Venu Sq 2 is on sale at an amazing pre-Black Friday discount The sweetly discounted Garmin Forerunner 165 is a top Black Friday pick for runners
18 Nov, 2024Garmin's glorious Venu 3 smartwatches are on sale at their greatest discount yet
16 Nov, 2024The affordable Garmin Vivoactive 5 drops to an all-time low at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: