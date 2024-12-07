The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
As Garmin watch fans may know, models from the Fenix Series don't come cheap. For instance, the latest GPS watch from the series, the Fenix 8, may be superb. However, with its $1,000 starting price, it's also quite heavy on the pocket. Fortunately, you don't need to cough up that much money if you opt for the previous model, particularly the Fenix 7 Standard Edition.
This puppy is quite affordable right now, offered for just under $400 at Amazon—38% off its usual $650 price. With its superb battery life and ultra-advanced training features, this is one of the best Garmin watches for users seeking top performance at a more accessible price.
The 47mm unit sports a rugged design and features a 1.3-inch touchscreen with high brightness levels, emphasizing convenience during outdoor use. Speaking of which, it can track various activities and give you accurate metrics to keep your performance on track. Some of this bad boy's advanced training features include real-time stamina measurements, training readiness, and endurance score.
Ultimately, the Garmin Fenix 7 is an excellent pick at its current price. The timepiece doesn't often drop under the $400 mark, too! If you like what it brings to the table, hurry up and save $250 on it at Amazon.
For its current sub-$400 price, the Fenix 7 easily beats Apple Watch Ultra models with its value-for-money ratio. It can keep the lights on for up to 18 days or 57 hours in GPS mode, features a three-axis compass, and works with multi-GNSS systems like GPS and GLONASS to provide superb positioning accuracy in all settings. But it brings even more to the table!
Additionally, the Fenix 7 supports Garmin Pay and features preloaded maps of golf courses, ski resorts, and more. There are also 24/7 wellness tracking features, which keep your stress levels, heart rate, and more on track. And yes, Garmin OS isn't the easiest to navigate, but it's OK once you get used to it.
