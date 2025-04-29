Amazon makes the formidable Garmin Epix Gen 2 an unlikely bargain with a staggering $450 discount





How is that even possible? Well, this is clearly not what you'd call a "mainstream" or mass-oriented wearable device, with its ultra-robust construction, epic battery life, and state-of-the-art health monitoring tools typically commanding a... frankly obscene $899.99 price.

Yes, the surprisingly affordable Garmin Epix Gen 2 promises to last up to an incredible 16 days between charges (in "smartwatch mode") while displaying all the most important information from your connected iPhone or Android handset on a large, bright, and overall very high-quality 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

Naturally, some features can have a massive impact on that mind-blowing number, with the optional always-on functionality of the AMOLED display, for instance, reducing it to a maximum of 5 days and the GPS support further bringing it down to just around 30 hours.





Still, this remains without a doubt one of the best smartwatches you can buy at the time of this writing for prolonged outdoor use, and wherever your adventurous lifestyle might take you, its super-advanced multi-band GNSS technology should keep you aware of your surroundings and connected to the "modern" world.





On top of everything else, the titanium-made Epix Gen 2 can not only supervise all your key vital signs (from your heart rate to your blood oxygen saturation, respiration, and stress levels), but also expertly gauge your performance and progress during dozens of different types of athletic activities. For its target audience, this incredibly feature-packed Garmin smartwatch is an undeniable bargain right now, delivering pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck.

