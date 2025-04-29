Amazon makes the formidable Garmin Epix Gen 2 an unlikely bargain with a staggering $450 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While many popular smartwatches are normally priced at under $450 and some can often be had for less than half that mark, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is currently discounted by a whopping 450 bucks on Amazon in two different colors.
How is that even possible? Well, this is clearly not what you'd call a "mainstream" or mass-oriented wearable device, with its ultra-robust construction, epic battery life, and state-of-the-art health monitoring tools typically commanding a... frankly obscene $899.99 price.
At $450 (or 50 percent) off, the Epix Gen 2 is... still not a conventional bargain compared to the likes of the Apple Watch SE 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, or even Apple Watch Series 10, but obviously, none of those comparisons are very fair.
Instead, this bad boy needs to be pitted against the similarly durable Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is a lot costlier right now, not to mention nowhere near as impressive as far as its battery endurance is concerned.
Yes, the surprisingly affordable Garmin Epix Gen 2 promises to last up to an incredible 16 days between charges (in "smartwatch mode") while displaying all the most important information from your connected iPhone or Android handset on a large, bright, and overall very high-quality 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen.
Naturally, some features can have a massive impact on that mind-blowing number, with the optional always-on functionality of the AMOLED display, for instance, reducing it to a maximum of 5 days and the GPS support further bringing it down to just around 30 hours.
Still, this remains without a doubt one of the best smartwatches you can buy at the time of this writing for prolonged outdoor use, and wherever your adventurous lifestyle might take you, its super-advanced multi-band GNSS technology should keep you aware of your surroundings and connected to the "modern" world.
On top of everything else, the titanium-made Epix Gen 2 can not only supervise all your key vital signs (from your heart rate to your blood oxygen saturation, respiration, and stress levels), but also expertly gauge your performance and progress during dozens of different types of athletic activities. For its target audience, this incredibly feature-packed Garmin smartwatch is an undeniable bargain right now, delivering pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck.
29 Apr, 2025Amazon makes the formidable Garmin Epix Gen 2 an unlikely bargain with a staggering $450 discount
23 Apr, 2025Tailored for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 255 drops to its best price on Amazon
22 Apr, 2025Enjoy top-tier battery life with the Garmin Instinct 2 and save $120 at Amazon
09 Apr, 2025Amazon's best-selling Garmin Forerunner 55 is a sweet 25% off with this top promo
02 Apr, 2025The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a no-brainer at nearly half off on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: