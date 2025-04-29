Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Amazon makes the formidable Garmin Epix Gen 2 an unlikely bargain with a staggering $450 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch
While many popular smartwatches are normally priced at under $450 and some can often be had for less than half that mark, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is currently discounted by a whopping 450 bucks on Amazon in two different colors.

How is that even possible? Well, this is clearly not what you'd call a "mainstream" or mass-oriented wearable device, with its ultra-robust construction, epic battery life, and state-of-the-art health monitoring tools typically commanding a... frankly obscene $899.99 price.

Garmin Epix Gen 2

$450 off (50%)
Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Amazon

At $450 (or 50 percent) off, the Epix Gen 2 is... still not a conventional bargain compared to the likes of the Apple Watch SE 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, or even Apple Watch Series 10, but obviously, none of those comparisons are very fair.

Instead, this bad boy needs to be pitted against the similarly durable Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is a lot costlier right now, not to mention nowhere near as impressive as far as its battery endurance is concerned.

Yes, the surprisingly affordable Garmin Epix Gen 2 promises to last up to an incredible 16 days between charges (in "smartwatch mode") while displaying all the most important information from your connected iPhone or Android handset on a large, bright, and overall very high-quality 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

Naturally, some features can have a massive impact on that mind-blowing number, with the optional always-on functionality of the AMOLED display, for instance, reducing it to a maximum of 5 days and the GPS support further bringing it down to just around 30 hours.

Still, this remains without a doubt one of the best smartwatches you can buy at the time of this writing for prolonged outdoor use, and wherever your adventurous lifestyle might take you, its super-advanced multi-band GNSS technology should keep you aware of your surroundings and connected to the "modern" world.

On top of everything else, the titanium-made Epix Gen 2 can not only supervise all your key vital signs (from your heart rate to your blood oxygen saturation, respiration, and stress levels), but also expertly gauge your performance and progress during dozens of different types of athletic activities. For its target audience, this incredibly feature-packed Garmin smartwatch is an undeniable bargain right now, delivering pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
119 stories
29 Apr, 2025
Amazon makes the formidable Garmin Epix Gen 2 an unlikely bargain with a staggering $450 discount
23 Apr, 2025
Tailored for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 255 drops to its best price on Amazon
22 Apr, 2025
Enjoy top-tier battery life with the Garmin Instinct 2 and save $120 at Amazon
09 Apr, 2025
Amazon's best-selling Garmin Forerunner 55 is a sweet 25% off with this top promo
02 Apr, 2025
The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a no-brainer at nearly half off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless