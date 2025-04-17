If you hurry, the unstoppable Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be yours at an unmatched price

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is pretty great (especially at a big enough discount), but let's be honest, the best smartwatch with a rugged design remains the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That's obviously particularly true for iPhone users, but if you're put off by the $799 list price of this absolute tank of a 2023-released intelligent timepiece, you'll probably relish the chance to pay as little as $579.99 without sacrificing (almost) anything.

Yes, Woot is currently offering a simply irresistible (and totally unprecedented) $220 discount on refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 units with a "classic" rugged titanium case and your choice of three ocean band colors. But these are not just any old refurbs that may or may not present visible cosmetic damage, coming in "pristine" condition "directly from California."

Backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, the "Apple certified refurbished" devices on sale for a limited time at an unbeatable price have undertaken said manufacturer's very own "stringent refurbishment process" before being cleared to seek new owners, which essentially means that you're looking at a smartwatch as good as new both from a cosmetic standpoint and as far as functionality is concerned.

At 580 bucks, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still significantly costlier than its Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultracopycat rival, but at the end of the day, that comparison is rendered moot by the two's software limitations.

If you own an iPhone and want to pair said iPhone with a 4G LTE-enabled smartwatch that can take a beating and handle your adventurous lifestyle, this is definitely the wearable to get and today is undoubtedly the ideal moment to pull the trigger. In case you need it, our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 review will walk you through this bad boy's every key strength and big selling point, from the nearly indestructible build to a super-bright and overall high-quality display, silky smooth software, and excellent battery life (by typical Apple Watch standards, at least).

You're not looking at a perfect smartwatch here because, well, that doesn't really exist, but the deal is pretty much flawless, currently beating Amazon's best discount (on a brand-new unit) by a whopping 155 bucks. That's why you should probably hurry and not rely too much on Woot's April 24 expiration date for this killer promo, as inventories could well be wiped out a lot earlier.
