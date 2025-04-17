



Yes, Woot is currently offering a simply irresistible (and totally unprecedented) $220 discount on refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 units with a "classic" rugged titanium case and your choice of three ocean band colors. But these are not just any old refurbs that may or may not present visible cosmetic damage, coming in "pristine" condition "directly from California."

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $579 99 $799 $219 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Ocean Band, Three Color Options, Apple Certified Refurbished, 1-Year Apple Warranty Included Buy at Woot Apple Watch Ultra 2 $64 off (8%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Black Trail Loop Buy at Amazon





Backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, the "Apple certified refurbished" devices on sale for a limited time at an unbeatable price have undertaken said manufacturer's very own "stringent refurbishment process" before being cleared to seek new owners, which essentially means that you're looking at a smartwatch as good as new both from a cosmetic standpoint and as far as functionality is concerned.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still significantly costlier than its copycat rival, but at the end of the day, that comparison is rendered moot by the two's software limitations. At 580 bucks, theis still significantly costlier than its Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra rival, but at the end of the day, that comparison is rendered moot by the two's software limitations.





will walk you through this bad boy's every key strength and big selling point, from the nearly indestructible build to a super-bright and overall high-quality display, silky smooth software, and excellent battery life (by typical If you own an iPhone and want to pair said iPhone with a 4G LTE-enabled smartwatch that can take a beating and handle your adventurous lifestyle, this is definitely the wearable to get and today is undoubtedly the ideal moment to pull the trigger. In case you need it, our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 review will walk you through this bad boy's every key strength and big selling point, from the nearly indestructible build to a super-bright and overall high-quality display, silky smooth software, and excellent battery life (by typical Apple Watch standards, at least).





You're not looking at a perfect smartwatch here because, well, that doesn't really exist, but the deal is pretty much flawless, currently beating Amazon's best discount (on a brand-new unit) by a whopping 155 bucks. That's why you should probably hurry and not rely too much on Woot's April 24 expiration date for this killer promo, as inventories could well be wiped out a lot earlier.