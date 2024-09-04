The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
Scoring a brand-new, expensive Garmin smartwatch at a massive discount is always a chance you should not miss. And right now, Lady Luck is giving you another opportunity to score massive savings on a top-notch Garmin timepiece.
The Sapphire Edition of the feature-packed Garmin Epix Gen 2, which will usually set you back around $900, is currently on sale for $311 (35%) off its price on Amazon. We suggest acting fast and pulling the trigger on this deal now, as the watch was discounted by $321 (36%) a few weeks ago, and the markdown might be reduced again soon.
While far from affordable even at its current discounted price, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 puts quite a lot on the table. As a proper premium smartwatch, it's loaded with features and can track stuff like your respiration, sleep, and energy reserves. Additionally, it comes with Garmin's Coach feature, allowing it to offer tailored training plans. Neat, right?
But that's not all. The watch has plenty of lifestyle features, too, such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store. And thanks to its support for multi-band GNSS technology, you'll always find your way home no matter where you are.
So, yes, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 may be expensive, but it'll justify your investment with its superb battery life and plethora of features. So, don't waste time and tap the deal button at the beginning of the article to save on this epic smartwatch today!
Another strong selling point of this bad boy is that it offers up to 16 days of usage on a single charge while also packing a touchscreen AMOLED display. Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can only dream of having such battery life.
