This Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal keeps getting better at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you recall the uber-awesome Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal at Amazon that we shared a while ago? For context, the ~$900 timepiece in White Titanium was $302 off and a major bargain earlier this month. But it's now even cheaper!
So, don't worry if you missed the first chance to take advantage of Amazon's promo. Because now, you can snatch it for 36% (or $321) off! Neither Best Buy nor Walmart have the same deal going on, so you're in for loads of savings if you go for this offer. Also, we don't think waiting for a better promo will be a fruitful decision, as there's no way of knowing whether Amazon will come up with an even better discount soon.
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is among the best Apple Watch Ultra alternatives. It stands out with its accurate biometrics, making it the better exercise companion through and through. But the Garmin Watch is by no means affordable. What does it bring to the table to deserve your investment of roughly $580?
The Epix Gen 2 won't lose track of your sleep or heart rate, nor will it leave you stranded at unfamiliar locations. This fella has a multi-band GNSS technology for better and more accurate tracking in all sorts of environments. True to its Garmin Watch nature, it also has a fantastic battery life. You get up to 16 days of use between charges in smartwatch mode or up to 42 hours in GPS mode.
So, don't worry if you missed the first chance to take advantage of Amazon's promo. Because now, you can snatch it for 36% (or $321) off! Neither Best Buy nor Walmart have the same deal going on, so you're in for loads of savings if you go for this offer. Also, we don't think waiting for a better promo will be a fruitful decision, as there's no way of knowing whether Amazon will come up with an even better discount soon.
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is among the best Apple Watch Ultra alternatives. It stands out with its accurate biometrics, making it the better exercise companion through and through. But the Garmin Watch is by no means affordable. What does it bring to the table to deserve your investment of roughly $580?
Firstly, it has a durable, rugged design and a magnificent 1.3-inch Always-On AMOLED display. The timepiece is adorned with multiple sensors to track pretty much everything you do. From giving you a health snapshot to showing you animated workouts, endurance, and hill scores, this bad boy does it all and then some!
The Epix Gen 2 won't lose track of your sleep or heart rate, nor will it leave you stranded at unfamiliar locations. This fella has a multi-band GNSS technology for better and more accurate tracking in all sorts of environments. True to its Garmin Watch nature, it also has a fantastic battery life. You get up to 16 days of use between charges in smartwatch mode or up to 42 hours in GPS mode.
Overall, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is a fantastic choice for athletes, gym enthusiasts, and users who demand long battery life and accurate workout and health tracking capabilities. And while it can usually set you back almost $900, you can now get one for under $580. Act on Amazon's deal while it's still available and enjoy your $321 of savings.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
21 Aug, 2024This Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal keeps getting better at Amazon
20 Aug, 2024The gorgeous Garmin Venu 3S drops to a new record-low price for a limited time
08 Aug, 2024The old but gold Garmin Forerunner 945 is back under $300 at Walmart
05 Aug, 2024Save over $300 on the high-end Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition at Amazon
29 Jul, 2024Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: