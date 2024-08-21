Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

This Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal keeps getting better at Amazon

By
Do you recall the uber-awesome Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal at Amazon that we shared a while ago? For context, the ~$900 timepiece in White Titanium was $302 off and a major bargain earlier this month. But it's now even cheaper!

So, don't worry if you missed the first chance to take advantage of Amazon's promo. Because now, you can snatch it for 36% (or $321) off! Neither Best Buy nor Walmart have the same deal going on, so you're in for loads of savings if you go for this offer. Also, we don't think waiting for a better promo will be a fruitful decision, as there's no way of knowing whether Amazon will come up with an even better discount soon.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is among the best Apple Watch Ultra alternatives. It stands out with its accurate biometrics, making it the better exercise companion through and through. But the Garmin Watch is by no means affordable. What does it bring to the table to deserve your investment of roughly $580?

Firstly, it has a durable, rugged design and a magnificent 1.3-inch Always-On AMOLED display. The timepiece is adorned with multiple sensors to track pretty much everything you do. From giving you a health snapshot to showing you animated workouts, endurance, and hill scores, this bad boy does it all and then some!

The Epix Gen 2 won't lose track of your sleep or heart rate, nor will it leave you stranded at unfamiliar locations. This fella has a multi-band GNSS technology for better and more accurate tracking in all sorts of environments. True to its Garmin Watch nature, it also has a fantastic battery life. You get up to 16 days of use between charges in smartwatch mode or up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

Overall, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is a fantastic choice for athletes, gym enthusiasts, and users who demand long battery life and accurate workout and health tracking capabilities. And while it can usually set you back almost $900, you can now get one for under $580. Act on Amazon's deal while it's still available and enjoy your $321 of savings.
Polina Kovalakova
