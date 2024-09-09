This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
Are you looking for a new premium timepiece but have little interest in the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra? The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Standard Edition might meet your needs. This rugged timepiece usually costs about $800, which is $100 less than its Sapphire Edition sibling, but you can now get it for $301 less on Amazon.
Right off the bat, we should note that we've seen the model for as low as about $450 last year. However, Amazon hasn't offered discounts in the $300 range on the Slate Steel model in quite a while. So, if you find the Sapphire Edition too expensive, even at 35% off, know that the Standard Edition is one perfectly good choice that can now be yours for just under $500.
Besides the gorgeous screen and the rugged design, the Garmin wearable stands out with highly accurate health and wellness metrics. They're not simply precise, mind you, but quite detailed as well.
Smart notifications, emergency features, Garmin Pay, multi-band GNSS, and music storage options are all here, too. As you can see, it's a pretty solid alternative to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and other top smartwatch options.
It may be a bit expensive compared to other smartwatches for Android lovers, even when it's 38% cheaper than usual. However, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is a purchase most users will be happy to make. If you think it's right for you, go ahead and snatch that $301 discount while you still can.
The Epix Gen 2 is easily one of the best Garmin Watch models. It boasts a super sturdy design with a passivated stainless steel case and a superb 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen. Also, it has a battery life the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can only envy. We're talking as much as 16 days on your wrist between charges, something no Apple Watch can promise (or achieve).
With one of these on your wrist, you get advanced performance insights into your workout performance. The smartwatch can measure your real-time stamina, recovery needs, wrist-based running power, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels, etc. It just has it all, and then some more!
