Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Based on leaks previously posted about the Galaxy S24 flagship series, which is scheduled to be unveiled a week from today, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will have a 120Hz refresh rate and the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 144Hz refresh rate. The latest leaks also say that all three new flagship phones will have Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) displays. This allows the screens to have a minimum refresh rate of 1Hz. When content on the screen is static, for example, when it is showing emails or messages, the refresh rate will drop to 1Hz in order to save battery life.
On the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, the minimum refresh rate is 24Hz which resulted in those two models consuming more power from the battery even with static content displayed on the screen. From last year's flagship line, only the Galaxy S23 Ultra had the LTPO display allowing the screen to drop to 1Hz when certain static content was being displayed. With all three Galaxy S24 series models equipped with LTPO this year, the batteries powering the Galaxy S24 (4000mAh) and S24+ (4900mAh) should hold up better than the cells used on last year's models.
The screen touch response speed of Galaxy S24 series has also increased by more than 10%, which may mean smoother and faster response.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2024
Today, leaker Ice Universe, who correctly told us back in August that all three Galaxy S24 models would carry an LTPO display, sent out a tweet with some other new info about the flagship series. The leaker wrote that "The screen touch response speed of Galaxy S24 series has also increased by more than 10%, which may mean smoother and faster response." Here, the Ice Man is referring to the touch sampling rate which is different than the refresh rate.
The touch sampling rate is how many times per second that the screen checks for a touch input from a finger, or a stylus, or another source. The Galaxy S23 series touch sampling rate is 240Hz which means that these screens look for a touch input 240 times each second. The increased touch sampling rate for the Galaxy S24 series will improve gaming on the series and make the display more responsive to users' touches.
The Galaxy S24 line is expected to be introduced on January 17th at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Pre-orders are expected to be taken by Samsung on the very same day.
Things that are NOT allowed: