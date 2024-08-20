Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Honor throws shade at Samsung while hyping up the impending Magic V3 global launch

If you've been thinking of buying the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but felt like Samsung's latest foldable powerhouse was missing a certain air of distinction, Honor wants a moment of your time to talk to you about the Magic V3 on September 5. 

Unveiled in China (where else?) a little over a month ago, the "Next Big Thin" is scheduled for a second announcement in Berlin during this year's IFA trade show. We obviously expect to finally get some official details on the handset's pricing and availability in Germany and other European markets at this upcoming launch event, but in order to build as much social media buzz as possible before revealing all those things, Honor is trying to beat Samsung at its own marketing game.

And just in case it wasn't abundantly clear what the aforementioned tagline is supposed to allude to, the China-based company is also depicting the Honor Magic V3 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Fold 5, and Z Fold 4 today. To keep things as simple and as punchy as possible, the "Next Big Thin" is only being compared to its competition in terms of its waist, easily winning with an industry-leading thinness of 9.3mm.


When folded, the Z Fold 6 measures a comparatively unimpressive 12.1mm, and if we might add to Honor's derogatory graphic, the Magic V3 holds an important advantage over its direct rival as far as unfolded thickness is concerned as well. Of course, that's not the only thing foldable fans are likely to look at before making their next buying decision, but unfortunately for Samsung, the Honor Magic V3 has a number of other major strengths... we expect to see aggressively promoted in the near future.

We're talking bigger, sharper, and smoother primary and secondary screens than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, more impressive (-sounding) cameras across the board, higher charging speeds, and believe it or not, a larger battery as well squeezed into a significantly thinner and more or less equally lightweight body.

Simply put, it's hard to argue with the (theoretical) superiority of the Honor Magic V3 over the Z Fold 6, which is why we're extremely intrigued to see the "Next Big Thin" internationally unveiled, released, and hopefully, comprehensively reviewed before long. Alas, Honor is unlikely to be able to "unfold its magic" in markets like the US anytime soon, which means that your top foldable options around those parts are bound to go unchanged for at least a little while longer.
Adrian Diaconescu
