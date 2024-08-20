First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October





When Samsung's head honchos saw what Honor, Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, and others managed to release, they apparently asked the engineering teams to come up with a lighter, thinner, cheaper Galaxy Fold.





They couldn't beat the Chinese juggernauts as Samsung also wanted its slim foldable to be more durable, but the work still culminated in a passable Z Fold 6 Slim that Samsung managed to trim down and lighten up, so that it at least beats its own Z Fold 6 when it comes to ergonomics.





Some of the tricks that Samsung is employing to make the Galaxy Z Fold Slim involve removing layers of complexity, such as the screen digitizer and hence the S Pen support . Others may come from the use of novel for the foldable line materials like titanium.





That's right, The Elec's supply chain sources in Korea are now reporting that Samsung is mulling a titanium backplate for the Z Fold 6 Slim to make the thin phone lighter and tougher. This will be the first time Samsung will employ expensive titanium as a building material in a foldable phone, after using it to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra frame.




