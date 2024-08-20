First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
By
Samsung will be releasing another member of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 family for the first time in the same year. The so-called Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Z Fold FE has been on the ropes ever since the Chinese phone makers released their thinner foldable wares, but Samsung reportedly decided to launch it next quarter, after all.

When Samsung's head honchos saw what Honor, Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, and others managed to release, they apparently asked the engineering teams to come up with a lighter, thinner, cheaper Galaxy Fold.

They couldn't beat the Chinese juggernauts as Samsung also wanted its slim foldable to be more durable, but the work still culminated in a passable Z Fold 6 Slim that Samsung managed to trim down and lighten up, so that it at least beats its own Z Fold 6 when it comes to ergonomics.

Some of the tricks that Samsung is employing to make the Galaxy Z Fold Slim involve removing layers of complexity, such as the screen digitizer and hence the S Pen support. Others may come from the use of novel for the foldable line materials like titanium.

That's right, The Elec's supply chain sources in Korea are now reporting that Samsung is mulling a titanium backplate for the Z Fold 6 Slim to make the thin phone lighter and tougher. This will be the first time Samsung will employ expensive titanium as a building material in a foldable phone, after using it to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra frame.

Currently, Samsung's foldables use either steel for the backplate of the Flip series, or carbon fiber mix in the Fold line so that it doesn't interfere with the S Pen digitizer. Since the Z Fold 6 Slim won't support the S Pen, Samsung is free to use a metal backplate again, and may decide on leveraging the strong, light, and expensive titanium for the first time on one of its foldable phones.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

