We might get a Z Fold 6 Slim after all

Samsung Z Fold 6 Ultra/Slim battery certified ahead of possible October launch
The ultrathin book-style foldable that Samsung's chair allegedly tasked the company's engineers with creating may be released as soon as this year. Despite certain reasonable expectations, it wasn't announced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables, indicating that Samsung considers it a totally different beast.

To set it further apart, Samsung may even call it the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, in sync with the top-shelf members of its S-line of phones, or go with the Slim moniker to directly convey its standout feature to prospective buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra battery


As has become customary with foldable phones, Samsung will be kitting the Z Fold 6 Slim or Ultra with a dual battery that consists of two packs working in tandem, each in a different half of the phone.

A mysterious dual battery was spotted back in May at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database and today MySmartPrice unearthed that its individual packs have been granted regulatory approval, too, hinting that a release might be near. 

The batteries are bearing two internal model numbers - EB-BF959ABE and EB-BF959ABY - indicating that these are two separate packs. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 teardowns confirm that its batteries are denoted with BF956.

A higher model number usually means a newer, more advanced version of the phone, and Samsung is reportedly aiming for sub-8mm thickness of the Z Fold 6 Slim when unfurled. While the design might be of the most compact and elegant foldable phone that Samsung has ever done, the specs might not be up to par with the regular Z Fold 6 as there simply might not be enough space for all the flagship bells and whistles inside such a thin phone.

Still, Samsung will reportedly compensate the reduction in thickness with overall size, as the main display is rumored to be 8 inches across, so it remains to be seen if the battery capacity or camera set have suffered from the move to an ultraslim body.

As to when will the Samsung Z Fold Ultra/Slim foldable be release, a tip from display analyst Ross Young today pegs the launch of the new Galaxy Tab S10 series for October, so that's when the slimmer Z Fold could make a cameo as well, in line with previous rumors.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

