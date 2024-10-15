Snatch the mighty 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $650 off with no trade-in at Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you like foldable phones? They surely aren't for everyone, but those who appreciate them might want to know what Samsung.com has in store on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6. This premium device is currently $650 cheaper than usual, and you need no trade-in whatsoever to grab that awesome discount.
So, what must you do to claim that $650 price cut? Easy: pick the 512GB storage option (with a regular price of $2,019.99) in Navy or Pink. Yep, it's as simple as that! Your device now costs $1,369.99 instead of almost $2,020. Incidentally, that's more affordable than what Amazon asked for the 256GB model during its October Prime Day shopping event.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic choice for foldable phone enthusiasts. It may still have a somewhat narrow external display, but it's now much easier to interact with than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and 12GB RAM, offering plenty of horsepower. Throw any game or app you can think of at it, and the robust SoC will absolutely crush it! On our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, you can find performance benchmark tests that'll give you an idea of how powerful it is compared to other major foldable players.
With an equally impressive camera system, improved battery life and seven-year software support, this is indeed one of the hottest options in the foldables segment this year. Go ahead and get your Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage for $650 off with the Samsung Store's gorgeous deal.
So, what must you do to claim that $650 price cut? Easy: pick the 512GB storage option (with a regular price of $2,019.99) in Navy or Pink. Yep, it's as simple as that! Your device now costs $1,369.99 instead of almost $2,020. Incidentally, that's more affordable than what Amazon asked for the 256GB model during its October Prime Day shopping event.
If you still demand the new Z Fold 6 at the largest e-commerce store, prepare to cough up more. Over here at Amazon, you can save $421 on the 512GB storage version in Silver. That brings the handset a tad under the $1,600 mark, which certainly doesn't sound as cool as what Samsung offers—but you do you.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic choice for foldable phone enthusiasts. It may still have a somewhat narrow external display, but it's now much easier to interact with than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The unit features a 6.3-inch cover display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X and LTPO technology, while the main display measures 7.6 inches. Both support 120Hz refresh rates and give you absolutely gorgeous colors and high brightness levels. But it's not just the displays that impress.
Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and 12GB RAM, offering plenty of horsepower. Throw any game or app you can think of at it, and the robust SoC will absolutely crush it! On our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, you can find performance benchmark tests that'll give you an idea of how powerful it is compared to other major foldable players.
With an equally impressive camera system, improved battery life and seven-year software support, this is indeed one of the hottest options in the foldables segment this year. Go ahead and get your Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage for $650 off with the Samsung Store's gorgeous deal.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: