Snatch the mighty 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $650 off with no trade-in at Samsung

A partially opened Galaxy Z Fold 6, displaying app icons on its inner screen, is placed on a table.
Do you like foldable phones? They surely aren't for everyone, but those who appreciate them might want to know what Samsung.com has in store on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6. This premium device is currently $650 cheaper than usual, and you need no trade-in whatsoever to grab that awesome discount.

Save $650 on the 512GB Z Fold 6 at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now a dream come true for foldable phone enthusiasts. The Samsung Store has discounted the 512GB models in Navy and Pink by $300, but you can unlock an extra $350 Samsung Instant Savings without any trade-in. That means you can save a total of $650 on the gorgeous high-end foldable.
$650 off (32%)
$1369 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Save $421 on the 512GB Z Fold 6 at Amazon

Alternatively, you can choose the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Silver at Amazon and buy it for $421 less money than usual. The discount applies to the larger storage version with 512GB of built-in space for your favorite photos and videos. Get yours and save.
$421 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

So, what must you do to claim that $650 price cut? Easy: pick the 512GB storage option (with a regular price of $2,019.99) in Navy or Pink. Yep, it's as simple as that! Your device now costs $1,369.99 instead of almost $2,020. Incidentally, that's more affordable than what Amazon asked for the 256GB model during its October Prime Day shopping event.

If you still demand the new Z Fold 6 at the largest e-commerce store, prepare to cough up more. Over here at Amazon, you can save $421 on the 512GB storage version in Silver. That brings the handset a tad under the $1,600 mark, which certainly doesn't sound as cool as what Samsung offers—but you do you.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic choice for foldable phone enthusiasts. It may still have a somewhat narrow external display, but it's now much easier to interact with than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The unit features a 6.3-inch cover display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X and LTPO technology, while the main display measures 7.6 inches. Both support 120Hz refresh rates and give you absolutely gorgeous colors and high brightness levels. But it's not just the displays that impress.

Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and 12GB RAM, offering plenty of horsepower. Throw any game or app you can think of at it, and the robust SoC will absolutely crush it! On our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, you can find performance benchmark tests that'll give you an idea of how powerful it is compared to other major foldable players.

With an equally impressive camera system, improved battery life and seven-year software support, this is indeed one of the hottest options in the foldables segment this year. Go ahead and get your Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage for $650 off with the Samsung Store's gorgeous deal.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

