Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen

With competition in the foldable space getting intense, Samsung must find a way to differentiate its offerings and maintain its market lead. If a new report from Vietnamese blog The Pixel is to be believed, Samsung is willing to pull out all the stops for the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Fold 5 could feature a new hinge design for creaseless screen





While other manufacturers were playing it safe, Samsung went all out on its foldable phones, earning it not only a sizeable market share but also allowing it to gain a considerable amount of know-how. Up until now, the company was reluctant about adopting a creaseless design which competitors went for, fearing that it won't be conducive to long-term longevity. The South Korean giant has finally figured out a way to make this happen without impacting the durability of the device.









The Pixel says that the Fold 5 will not have a crease. Korean publication Naver The Pixel claims that the main screen will still measure 7.6 inches and it will have a resolution of 1768 x 2208. says that the Fold 5 will not have a crease. Korean publication(via @GaryeonHan ) explains that Samsung has developed a new waterdrop structure, internally called a dumbbell hinge, which allows the main screen to sink inside of the phone's body to prevent the internal screen from creasing. This design will also allow the Fold 5 to fold completely flat.claims that the main screen will still measure 7.6 inches and it will have a resolution of 1768 x 2208.









The Pixel also says that the Fold 5 will have unfolded dimensions of 158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5mm, compared to Fold 4's 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm, making it a little taller and slightly less wide than its predecessor. In the folded state, it will measure 158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5 - 16mm. In contrast, the Fold 4 has folded dimensions of 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm.

Fold 5 could get new main and telephoto cameras





The report reiterates that the device will weigh 275 grams, which would make it a little heavier than the 263 grams Fold 4. The outlet had previously attributed the increase in heft to camera components and its latest report says that the phone will ditch the 50MP main camera for the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP camera.





Foldable phones are often criticized for offering a mediocre camera experience despite their premium price tag and a flagship-worthy camera array can help Samsung capture the demographic that avoids bendable phones because of their cameras.





The report adds that the main snapper will be accompanied by a 64MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.





Samsung upgraded the cameras on the Fold 4 just last year, so we advise you to take this bit with a lot of salt, though it does align with an earlier report that said Samsung would equip the Fold 5 with better cameras





The report also says that the Fold 5 will have a slot for the S Pen and the holster has been carefully designed so as to not make it considerably thicker than the Fold 4.



