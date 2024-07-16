Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB gets a massive $760 discount, plunging to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung may have announced its latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 6, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the better buy right now. During Prime Day, the 512GB version of this foldable powerhouse is available at a jaw-dropping $760 discount, cutting a whole 40% off the phone's usual price.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: Now a whopping $760 OFF for Prime Day!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB of storage is discounted by a whopping $760 during Prime Day. The phone delivers great performance, takes gorgeous photos, and can easily replace your tablet. It's a real bargain at its current price, so don't waste time! Get one at a heavily discounted price now!
$760 off (40%)
$1159 99
$1919 99
Buy at Amazon


That's right, you can save a whopping $760 if you take advantage of this Prime Day deal and snag a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 now. We should also mention that we've never seen such a massive price cut on the 512GB model on Amazon, which means you'll get it at its lowest-ever price at the retailer with no strings attached.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may technically be an older model, but it's still real value for money. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is fast as a rocket and can handle any task and games without issues.

Unfold it, and you'll be greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+, which improves your watching experience even further when streaming content in this format. Given the insane amount of firepower and that beautiful display, we think it's safe to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a real multitasking beast that can even replace your tablet.

In addition to fast-paced multitasking, you'll also be able to take beautiful photos with your fancy Galaxy Z Fold 5, as it comes with a capable 50 MP main camera. Moreover, it can record breathtaking videos at up to 8K at 30fps.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is definitely still among the top phones you can buy. Furthermore, it's a real steal at $760 off. Just be sure to get this phone now, as this deal most likely won't be available for long, given how awesome it is and how full of deal hunters Amazon is during Prime Day.
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

