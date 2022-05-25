 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease, but it's not all bad news - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease, but it's not all bad news

Samsung Android
Foldable phones are no longer the engineering marvel they once were because the novelty has worn off. Although they are a long way off from replacing conventional phones, a lot of progress has been made since their arrival in 2019. Despite being amongst the first companies to release a consumer-ready bendable phone, Samsung still apparently hasn't found a way to make a creaseless display, so buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have to tolerate the issue.

Trusted Samsung insider Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still has a crease. That's somewhat shocking to hear - but not entirely expected - because other companies have solved the problem to a large extent.

OPPO's first foldable phone, the Find N, is creaseless when unfolded, thanks to a waterdrop hinge. The same strategy was also used by Motorola for the 2020 Razr 5G, which is why it also doesn't have a notable crease. A recently leaked video suggests that the forthcoming Razr 3 will also not have a visible crease. Similarly, Huawei has nearly eliminated the crease on the Mate Xs 2.

That makes you wonder what's stopping Samsung from getting rid of Galaxy Z Fold 4's crease. We are inclined to think it may have something to do with the hinge design.

Regardless, it is what it is, and the conciliatory news here is that the crease will not be as visible as it is on the Fold 3, which has a less prominent crease than its predecessor. Ice also says that the screen looks smoother, so it's safe to assume that the crease will not be a problem unless you look really hard.


The Z Fold 4 will seemingly have other things going for it that could make it the best foldable phone of 2022. It will also help that any potential competitor is not widely available. 

The Fold 4 will most likely be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship chipset. It is expected to flaunt a slightly updated design and new camera sensors. Like its predecessor, the Fold 4 will also support the S Pen, but contrary to what earlier rumors had said, it will not have a slot for the stylus.

Mass production of components began earlier this month and the phone is expected to be unveiled in August alongside the Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.
