Galaxy Z Flip 7 may quietly join the wireless charging elite

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Fold 7

Samsung seems to be preparing Qi2 support for the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 as well. It's worth noting that the South Korean tech giant is yet to adopt proper Qi2 because it requires magnets for charger alignment and accessories (think MagSafe in newer iPhones). However, the company is supporting a new version of the standard, which is Qi 2.1.





Galaxy S25

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Z Fold 7