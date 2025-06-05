Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Galaxy Z Flip 7 may quietly join the wireless charging elite

Not all upgrades make noise – some just show up in the right place.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders on a white background.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly join the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in supporting a new wireless charging standard, just like the Galaxy S25 series.

Recently, we found out that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature Qi2 Ready wireless charging, marking the first time Samsung has equipped its foldables with this new technology. Now, another listing reveals that the Z Fold 7 won't be unique in this regard. 

Samsung seems to be preparing Qi2 support for the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 as well. It's worth noting that the South Korean tech giant is yet to adopt proper Qi2 because it requires magnets for charger alignment and accessories (think MagSafe in newer iPhones). However, the company is supporting a new version of the standard, which is Qi 2.1. 


Qi 2.1 allows for "approved" cases to add the magnets without the magnets being included in the phone itself. The Galaxy S25 series was the first from Samsung to bring this technology. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely support it too. 

The info comes again from a listing from the Wireless Power Consortium or WPC, which is the same way we found out about the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The listing notes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as SM-A846U, which is an unusual model number, probably used to disguise that this is the Flip (the same occurred with the Fold). We know it's the Flip though as previously, the Z Flip 5 was listed as SM-A822D. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 are expected to be officially unveiled in 'early July'. We've recently had their key details leaked, and almost everything there is to know about them is out of the bag now. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may feature more or less the same design as its predecessor, with one difference of a slightly bigger cover display. Unfortunately for some markets, the Flip may come with an Exynos chip, which is expected to be weaker than the Snapdragon version (the 8 Elite for Galaxy), which will reportedly be reserved for the U.S. version of the clamshell phone. 
