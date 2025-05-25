Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 performance scores reveal the obvious and disappointing truth
Exynos once again lags behind Snapdragon and Apple silicon.
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
For a while now, multiple reports have claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run on the Exynos 2500 chipset. Now, a Geekbench listing believed to be of the phone has shown up, and the performance scores are pretty much what a lot of enthusiasts expected.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 variant has the following results:
- Single core score: 2,012
- Multi core score: 7,563
This phone has 12 GB of RAM according to the Geekbench listing, and is running Android 16. The reception to these performance results was, as expected, very negative. Some accuse Samsung of cutting costs, while others ask why Exynos chipsets continue to lag so far behind their competitors.
For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powering the Galaxy S25 phones has single core and multi core performance scores of around 3,220 and 10,223 respectively. Apple’s A14 chip from 2020, as pointed out by one user on social media, is a lot closer to the Exynos 2500 with a single core score of 2,079. At least, the Exynos 2500’s multi core result is on par with the A17 Pro from 2023, which scored 7,441.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 performance results. | Image credit — Geekbench
These results, unfortunately, don’t paint a promising picture of the 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset that Samsung is currently developing. The company wants to use the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 phones across multiple regions. While I stand by my support for Exynos, I have to admit that these scores aren’t great, and make me lose faith in the Exynos 2600.
The Galaxy S26 will make or break Exynos, in my opinion. Meanwhile, Qualcomm is planning a price hike for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. That, coupled with President Trump’s battle with Apple, may mean massive price hikes for Galaxy phones in the U.S. Both Apple and Samsung are ditching Qualcomm, but if Exynos doesn’t improve, Samsung will find itself in a difficult spot.
Fortunately, all reports point toward the Galaxy Z Fold 7 being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite globally. I’m not saying that the Exynos 2500 will make the Flip 7 an unusable phone, but it does present a bleaker outlook for the Galaxy S26 and the future of Exynos.
