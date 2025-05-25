Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 performance scores reveal the obvious and disappointing truth

Exynos once again lags behind Snapdragon and Apple silicon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena

For a while now, multiple reports have claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run on the Exynos 2500 chipset. Now, a Geekbench listing believed to be of the phone has shown up, and the performance scores are pretty much what a lot of enthusiasts expected.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 variant has the following results:

  • Single core score: 2,012
  • Multi core score: 7,563

This phone has 12 GB of RAM according to the Geekbench listing, and is running Android 16. The reception to these performance results was, as expected, very negative. Some accuse Samsung of cutting costs, while others ask why Exynos chipsets continue to lag so far behind their competitors.

For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powering the Galaxy S25 phones has single core and multi core performance scores of around 3,220 and 10,223 respectively. Apple’s A14 chip from 2020, as pointed out by one user on social media, is a lot closer to the Exynos 2500 with a single core score of 2,079. At least, the Exynos 2500’s multi core result is on par with the A17 Pro from 2023, which scored 7,441.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 performance results. | Image credit — Geekbench - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 performance scores reveal the obvious and disappointing truth
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 performance results. | Image credit — Geekbench


These results, unfortunately, don’t paint a promising picture of the 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset that Samsung is currently developing. The company wants to use the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 phones across multiple regions. While I stand by my support for Exynos, I have to admit that these scores aren’t great, and make me lose faith in the Exynos 2600.

The Galaxy S26 will make or break Exynos, in my opinion. Meanwhile, Qualcomm is planning a price hike for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. That, coupled with President Trump’s battle with Apple, may mean massive price hikes for Galaxy phones in the U.S. Both Apple and Samsung are ditching Qualcomm, but if Exynos doesn’t improve, Samsung will find itself in a difficult spot.

Fortunately, all reports point toward the Galaxy Z Fold 7 being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite globally. I’m not saying that the Exynos 2500 will make the Flip 7 an unusable phone, but it does present a bleaker outlook for the Galaxy S26 and the future of Exynos.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Motorola’s next mid-range phone had its specs and price leaked
Motorola’s next mid-range phone had its specs and price leaked
iPhone claws back market share, tops charts in China after Apple makes an exception
iPhone claws back market share, tops charts in China after Apple makes an exception
Xiaomi stealing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s show with its upcoming foldable
Xiaomi stealing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s show with its upcoming foldable
Leak claims to reveal color options for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
Leak claims to reveal color options for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
Trump’s battle with Apple is threatening massive price hikes for Samsung phones as well
Trump’s battle with Apple is threatening massive price hikes for Samsung phones as well
Siri problems surface again forcing Apple to delay smart display tabletop device
Siri problems surface again forcing Apple to delay smart display tabletop device
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless