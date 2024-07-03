Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6

Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass posted on Substack new product pages for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. The information discovered with this leak reveals that for the first time, Sammy's clamshell foldable will feature a 50MP rear camera. Previous Galaxy Z Flip models used 12MP image sensors which makes the 50MP primary camera a nice-sized upgrade. The ultra-wide camera will continue to weigh in at 12MP. An 8.1% hike in battery capacity means that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 4000mAh cell up from the 3700mAh battery that powered last year's model.

The new battery will allow a user to browse the internet over a Wi-Fi connection for up to 20 hours. A Galaxy Z Flip 6 user will be able to enjoy up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge while a single charge will produce enough juice for the phone to run up to 68 hours of music playback. The information dug up by Blass reveals an AI-based translation feature that uses both the internal and external displays. With this feature enabled, someone you are talking to who speaks a language foreign to you will be able to see what you've just said in their language on the external display.

Other features on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 include Google's Circle to Search which will perform a Google Search on any text, image, or video you circle. Chat Assist will translate incoming and outgoing chats in real time.

As for the book-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the product pages leaked by Blass reveal that the phone will feature a slightly larger external screen and a slightly smaller internal display. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also be slightly thinner and lighter than previous models. It also will offer AI-related features such as Note Assist. This feature transcribes recordings and will summarize notes. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also translate conversations and display them on both sides of the internal display. And support for the aforementioned Circle to Search dovetails perfectly with support for the S Pen.

Both 2024 Galaxy foldable phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP).

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be unveiled on July 10th at Samsung's next Unpacked event which will be held in Paris. Other products expected to appear include the Galaxy Buds 3, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the new Galaxy Ring.
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

