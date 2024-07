Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Evan Blass posted on Substack new product pages for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 4000mAh cell up from the 3700mAh battery that powered last year's model. Hall of Fame leaker. The information discovered with this leak reveals that for the first time, Sammy's clamshell foldable will feature a 50MP rear camera. Previous Galaxy Z Flip models used 12MP image sensors which makes the 50MP primary camera a nice-sized upgrade. The ultra-wide camera will continue to weigh in at 12MP. An 8.1% hike in battery capacity means that theis equipped with a 4000mAh cell up from the 3700mAh battery that powered last year's model.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 user will be able to enjoy up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge while a single charge will produce enough juice for the phone to run up to 68 hours of music playback. The new battery will allow a user to browse the internet over a Wi-Fi connection for up to 20 hours. Auser will be able to enjoy up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge while a single charge will produce enough juice for the phone to run up to 68 hours of music playback. The information dug up by Blass reveals an AI-based translation feature that uses both the internal and external displays. With this feature enabled, someone you are talking to who speaks a language foreign to you will be able to see what you've just said in their language on the external display.

Other features on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 include Google's Circle to Search which will perform a Google Search on any text, image, or video you circle. Chat Assist will translate incoming and outgoing chats in real time.









Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also be slightly thinner and lighter than previous models. It also will offer AI-related features such as Note Assist. This feature transcribes recordings and will summarize notes. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also translate conversations and display them on both sides of the internal display. And support for the aforementioned Circle to Search dovetails perfectly with support for the S Pen. As for the book-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 , the product pages leaked by Blass reveal that the phone will feature a slightly larger external screen and a slightly smaller internal display. Thewill also be slightly thinner and lighter than previous models. It also will offer AI-related features such as Note Assist. This feature transcribes recordings and will summarize notes. Thewill also translate conversations and display them on both sides of the internal display. And support for the aforementioned Circle to Search dovetails perfectly with support for the S Pen.



