Up Next:
Amazon surpasses its Christmas deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, bringing it to its lowest price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We recently told you about a delicious Amazon deal that lets you snag the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Christmas discount, saving you $150 in the process. And although this was an amazing offer, it appears that Amazon is feeling even more generous now as it has increased that awesome discount to $200 on the model with 256GB of storage space!
But since looks will get you so far, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a lot of firepower in its otherwise delicate body. Equipped with one of Qualcomm's best chipsets ever made, the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is fast as a rocket and delivers exceptional performance.
Also, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts a larger cover screen — compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — and you can even run apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, and Netflix without even unfolding the phone, which is pretty awesome!
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is undoubtedly among the best phones you can buy in 2024 and is currently an even bigger bargain! So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save big on Samsung's clamshell star now!
Yep, you read it right! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage is now discounted by 20% at the retailer and is currently $200 more budget-friendly than usual. So, if you've been waiting for a sign whether to get Samsung's fancy Galaxy Z Flip 5, it appears Lady Luck has answered your prayers with an even more mesmerizing discount on this gorgeous clamshell foldable!
But since looks will get you so far, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a lot of firepower in its otherwise delicate body. Equipped with one of Qualcomm's best chipsets ever made, the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is fast as a rocket and delivers exceptional performance.
Additionally, the phone takes gorgeous pictures and can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps, so you'll look amazing in your still shots posing in front of the mirror and in your reels on Insta.
Also, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts a larger cover screen — compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — and you can even run apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, and Netflix without even unfolding the phone, which is pretty awesome!
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is undoubtedly among the best phones you can buy in 2024 and is currently an even bigger bargain! So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save big on Samsung's clamshell star now!
Things that are NOT allowed: