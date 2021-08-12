The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Z Fold 3 5G are single-SIM in the US. No eSIM, too

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













International Samsung phones very often have some sort of dual SIM support. Either two physical slots for different SIM cards or — at the very least — one SIM slot and the ability to register an eSIM for a secondary account or number.









Dual SIM support is a niche need — sure





Not many people use it, but there are still customers that appreciate it. Some users walk around with two phones to separate their personal from their business lives. Some people enjoy the service of two different carriers, either for coverage reasons, or using data packages from one and call minutes from the other. And it makes things so much easier when you travel abroad, too.









The Galaxy Z Fold 3 does support eSIM — it’s just disabled for its US variants. To top it off, international Z Fold 3 units will also have two physical nanoSIM card slots, and that’s on top of supporting eSIM, whereas US models get one.





Same story with the Z Flip 3 — its specs say “one nanoSIM and one eSIM”. Scratch that, in the US, it’s just the former.





Why does Samsung disable dual SIM in the United States?





It probably has to do with carrier relations. Carriers themselves aren’t huge fans of just letting the user subscribe to a competitor and potentially fully switch to them down the line. So, perhaps it’s a part of the partnership agreement that manufacturers enter with carriers to sell their phones through carriers.





PCMag also astutely pointed out that OnePlus phones used to come with dual SIM for years on end. However, they stopped doing so in the US with the OnePlus 9 , since its partnership with T-Mobile has grown to be quite solid.





Apple kind of pried open the flood gates for dual SIM users in the US, but they still won’t budge to a “fully opened” state. The iPhone XS did introduce support for both physical SIM and eSIM , and the latter is not disabled because — you know — Apple does what Apple does. The only caveat is that, if you are using an iPhone 12 series device in dual SIM mode, you won’t be able to connect to 5G. If you only have an eSIM registered, you can connect to 5G. If you only have a nanoSIM in there — same. But both? Nope — there must be some kind of physical limitation.





The Google Pixels (from the Pixel 4 and up) also support both physical and eSIM in the USA. So, apparently, there’s a door open for Android devices as well. Maybe old contracts need to expire first, before deals are re-signed. Hey, remember how Sony wasn’t allowed to launch Xperia devices with a fingerprint scanner for years on end because an (alleged) weird clause in one of its carrier distribution contracts?









Samsung often launches its devices with various hardware variations depending on what market they are going out to. The biggest example here that comes to mind is the Qualcomm / Exynos split — the USA and South Korea variants of Samsung flagships usually get a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, while EU and other international models are powered by a similarly-specced Exynos (Samsung’s in-house chip) processor.