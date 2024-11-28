The Galaxy Watch Ultra hits its lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday
Apparently, the devices getting the most love this Black Friday are Samsung's phones and smartwatches. We've already reported that the Galaxy S24 has dropped to a new all-time low price, followed by the Galaxy S24 FE, which has also hit a new record low. And now, we're sharing that the same thing has happened with the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
We understand that Samsung's latest smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts is still far from affordable, despite selling at its best price. However, the timepiece definitely offers a lot in return.
As a top-of-the-line smartwatch, it also packs all the health-tracking features you expect a high-end wearable to come with. Plus, it can detect sleep apnea (FDA-approved) and measure your fat and muscle percentages.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is among the best smartwatches on the market, and you won't regret going for it. So, don't hesitate and save on yours today!
The best Galaxy Watch to date is now $189 off its price, which is the biggest discount we've seen for this bad boy on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $462 if you act fast and capitalize on this Black Friday promo now.
For starters, it boasts incredible durability. The case is made of titanium, and the display is crafted from sapphire crystal. Plus, this bad boy is IP68 and 10ATM certified, so it can handle being submerged up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) of water for 30 minutes. It can also survive a dive down to 100 meters (328 feet) for up to 10 minutes.
The battery life is pretty solid, too. As we mentioned in our Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we get just over two days of use from the 590mAh battery, wearing it all the time, with heart rate monitoring on, and the always-on display off.
