Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Galaxy Watch Ultra hits its lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a Galaxy Watch Ultra
Apparently, the devices getting the most love this Black Friday are Samsung's phones and smartwatches. We've already reported that the Galaxy S24 has dropped to a new all-time low price, followed by the Galaxy S24 FE, which has also hit a new record low. And now, we're sharing that the same thing has happened with the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The best Galaxy Watch to date is now $189 off its price, which is the biggest discount we've seen for this bad boy on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $462 if you act fast and capitalize on this Black Friday promo now.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $189 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is on sale at a new all-time low price, and it can be yours for $189 off. The watch is full of features and boasts top-notch durability, including a titanium body and a sapphire crystal display. Act fast and save today with this Black Friday offer!
$189 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


We understand that Samsung's latest smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts is still far from affordable, despite selling at its best price. However, the timepiece definitely offers a lot in return.

For starters, it boasts incredible durability. The case is made of titanium, and the display is crafted from sapphire crystal. Plus, this bad boy is IP68 and 10ATM certified, so it can handle being submerged up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) of water for 30 minutes. It can also survive a dive down to 100 meters (328 feet) for up to 10 minutes.

As a top-of-the-line smartwatch, it also packs all the health-tracking features you expect a high-end wearable to come with. Plus, it can detect sleep apnea (FDA-approved) and measure your fat and muscle percentages.

The battery life is pretty solid, too. As we mentioned in our Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we get just over two days of use from the 590mAh battery, wearing it all the time, with heart rate monitoring on, and the always-on display off.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is among the best smartwatches on the market, and you won't regret going for it. So, don't hesitate and save on yours today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless