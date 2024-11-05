It's not too late to get the latest Galaxy Watch 7 at a sweet discount
It's no secret that Samsung's Galaxy Watches are among the best on the market. If you're looking for a new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7 is probably on your radar right now. This is Samsung's latest smartwatch for regular users, as the Galaxy Watch Ultra is aimed at people with an active lifestyle.
You should hurry, though, as this offer has been available for a few weeks now. When we first reported on this promo, the LTE and Bluetooth models of the 44mm version were discounted by $124 (33%) and $74 (23%), respectively. Now, the LTE model has a lower $90 (24%) price cut, and you never know when the Bluetooth variant will face the same fate. That's why we encourage you to capitalize now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Additionally, the watch runs on Wear OS, meaning you'll have access to a plethora of watch faces and apps. As we mentioned in our dedicated Galaxy Watch 7 review, the battery life is on the sad side here, with the watch offering about 24 hours of usage between charges. That said, this was supposedly due to a software bug, which Samsung might have already fixed. But we can't say for sure, so keep that in mind.
But being among the best means the Galaxy Watch 7 is also pretty expensive. So getting it with a sweet offer is a must. Therefore, we're happy to report that the 44mm Bluetooth version of this pricey fella in green color is 23% off on Amazon. This means you can get one for just under $256 and save $74.
As for the Galaxy Watch 7, this bad boy is loaded with features just like its predecessors. Some of the new upgrades are the dual-band GPS, which allows for more accurate tracking, and the sleep apnea detection feature. You'll also have access to Galaxy AI, which delivers personalized health information and workout routine suggestions among other things.
Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch 7 is great value for money. Furthermore, its battery life won't be an issue for you if you place it to charge overnight. So, don't miss out and save with this offer now while you still can!
