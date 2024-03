Limited-time deal makes the Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE a gem you don't want to miss out on

Galaxy Watch 6

Don’t care much for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ’s timeless design with its rotating bezel? Well, the more modern-looking Watch 6 might be more suitable for you. Not only does this smartwatch look exceptionally sleek, but it’s now available at discounted prices! That’s right! Amazon offers the 40mm version with 4G at 23% off for a limited time.To our knowledge, this particular model is now sporting some of its lowest-ever prices on Amazon. In fact, the wearable has only briefly reached beyond the 23% markdown, plus this wasn’t even in 2024. In other words, not counting Samsung’s trade-in deals, this offer lands theat some of its best prices.Easily one of the best smartwatches for Android users, this Apple Watch Series 8 alternative sports a fantastic design, as we’ve already said. Samsung emphasized not just looks but comfort as well. And, as our review points out, the 40mm model is lightweight and super comfortable to wear. Moreover, it has a brilliant 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal glass for higher scratch resistance.As far as features are concerned, you get all the must-haves, such as detailed sleep tracking and sleep coaching for better sleeping habits. Other neat functions include the personalized HR zones. It breaks down your fitness performance across five heart rate zones according to the workout’s intensity. Women’s health tracking, BIA sensor, stress tracking, and Fall Detection are all here as well.Since this is the 4G model, you won’t have to carry your phone with you all the time. Then again, you’d have to take your smartwatch off every day and a half, as the device offers about 1.5 days of battery life between charges. If you’d like something with buffed-up battery life, we suggest the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro With a gorgeous display, a plethora of functions, solid screen protection, 4G on deck, and decent battery life – thegives you everything you could need from an Android smartwatch! So, what are you waiting for? Grab yours with a 40mm case in select colors and save 23% while you can!