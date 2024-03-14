Limited-time deal makes the Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE a gem you don't want to miss out on

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Don’t care much for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic’s timeless design with its rotating bezel? Well, the more modern-looking Watch 6 might be more suitable for you. Not only does this smartwatch look exceptionally sleek, but it’s now available at discounted prices! That’s right! Amazon offers the 40mm version with 4G at 23% off for a limited time.

To our knowledge, this particular model is now sporting some of its lowest-ever prices on Amazon. In fact, the wearable has only briefly reached beyond the 23% markdown, plus this wasn’t even in 2024. In other words, not counting Samsung’s trade-in deals, this offer lands the Galaxy Watch 6 at some of its best prices.

The smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 is now available at 23% off its price tag. The wearable has plenty of awesome fitness and wellness features, 4G on deck, a gorgeous Super AMOLED screen, and a premium sleek design. Get it now and save 23% on Amazon. The deal will last for a limited time.
Easily one of the best smartwatches for Android users, this Apple Watch Series 8 alternative sports a fantastic design, as we’ve already said. Samsung emphasized not just looks but comfort as well. And, as our review points out, the 40mm model is lightweight and super comfortable to wear. Moreover, it has a brilliant 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal glass for higher scratch resistance.

As far as features are concerned, you get all the must-haves, such as detailed sleep tracking and sleep coaching for better sleeping habits. Other neat functions include the personalized HR zones. It breaks down your fitness performance across five heart rate zones according to the workout’s intensity. Women’s health tracking, BIA sensor, stress tracking, and Fall Detection are all here as well.

Since this is the 4G model, you won’t have to carry your phone with you all the time. Then again, you’d have to take your smartwatch off every day and a half, as the device offers about 1.5 days of battery life between charges. If you’d like something with buffed-up battery life, we suggest the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

With a gorgeous display, a plethora of functions, solid screen protection, 4G on deck, and decent battery life – the Galaxy Watch 6 gives you everything you could need from an Android smartwatch! So, what are you waiting for? Grab yours with a 40mm case in select colors and save 23% while you can!

