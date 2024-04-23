Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Do you have an old watch in good condition you no longer need? Well, if you like trade-ins, Samsung.com has a killer Watch 6 Classic deal to show you. The official store now offers the LTE model with a 43mm case at $80 off. However, you can save up to $250 extra upon trading in an eligible device, bringing your total savings to as much as $330.

Save up to $330 on LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with trade-in

Samsung.com prepares a fantastic offer just in time for this year's Mother's Day. The merchant now sells the Watch 6 Classic with a 43mm case and LTE connectivity at $80 off before trade-ins, with an extra $250 available upon eligible smartwatch trade-in. In other words, you can save a total of $330 on this top-notch device with a beautiful Super AMOLED screen.
$330 off (73%) Trade-in
$119 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): save 18% at Amazon

Don't find your device in the list of eligible watch trade-ins at Samsung? Well, you might want to check Amazon's promo on the LTE-enabled 43mm Watch 6 Classic. Here, you can take advantage of a $80 discount on the model in Graphite. The smartwatch packs many advanced features, including sleep coaching. Get yours and save 18%.
$80 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Now that’s quite the generous offer, launched as part of the store’s Mother’s Day deals campaign. But even if your mom already has a fantastic smartwatch, you can just as well treat yourself and score up to $330 off this timepiece with an eligible trade-in.
 
And in case you don’t have a suitable trade-in, you might want to check out Amazon’s promo. The seller offers the same 43mm timepiece ready for phone call action at $80 off. Over there, trade-ins don’t apply, meaning you can’t take advantage of any other price cuts.

Perfect to complete your Samsung ecosystem, this wearable looks good enough to make other moms feel jealous of the gift you got for yours. It’s not just sleek but also packed with many advanced features.

To mention just a few, you get a heart rate tracker, a stress level measuring unit, a fitness activity tracker, and an app that measures sleep quality. It simply has everything, even SOS features and an ECG app.

The Watch Series 9 alternative for Android phone users offers more battery life than Apple’s wearables, especially when you turn off the Always-On function on the gorgeous 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display. Then again, it’s nowhere as long-lasting as the Watch 5 Pro, which remains the Samsung wearable with the best battery life to this day.
 
Ultimately, the Watch 6 Classic is fantastic through and through, all the more so when it comes with 4G on deck. If you agree, check if your old wearable is part of Samsung’s extensive list of eligible trade-in devices to score up to $330 off the 43mm model.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless