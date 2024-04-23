Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day



Ultimately, the Watch 6 Classic is fantastic through and through, all the more so when it comes with 4G on deck. If you agree, check if your old wearable is part of Samsung’s extensive list of eligible trade-in devices to score up to $330 off the 43mm model. Perfect to complete your Samsung ecosystem, this wearable looks good enough to make other moms feel jealous of the gift you got for yours. It’s not just sleek but also packed with many advanced features.To mention just a few, you get a heart rate tracker, a stress level measuring unit, a fitness activity tracker, and an app that measures sleep quality. It simply has everything, even SOS features and an ECG app.

And in case you don’t have a suitable trade-in, you might want to check out Amazon’s promo. The seller offers the same 43mm timepiece ready for phone call action at $80 off. Over there, trade-ins don’t apply, meaning you can’t take advantage of any other price cuts.