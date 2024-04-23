Up Next:
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Do you have an old watch in good condition you no longer need? Well, if you like trade-ins, Samsung.com has a killer Watch 6 Classic deal to show you. The official store now offers the LTE model with a 43mm case at $80 off. However, you can save up to $250 extra upon trading in an eligible device, bringing your total savings to as much as $330.
Now that’s quite the generous offer, launched as part of the store’s Mother’s Day deals campaign. But even if your mom already has a fantastic smartwatch, you can just as well treat yourself and score up to $330 off this timepiece with an eligible trade-in.
And in case you don’t have a suitable trade-in, you might want to check out Amazon’s promo. The seller offers the same 43mm timepiece ready for phone call action at $80 off. Over there, trade-ins don’t apply, meaning you can’t take advantage of any other price cuts.
Perfect to complete your Samsung ecosystem, this wearable looks good enough to make other moms feel jealous of the gift you got for yours. It’s not just sleek but also packed with many advanced features.
The Watch Series 9 alternative for Android phone users offers more battery life than Apple’s wearables, especially when you turn off the Always-On function on the gorgeous 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display. Then again, it’s nowhere as long-lasting as the Watch 5 Pro, which remains the Samsung wearable with the best battery life to this day.
Ultimately, the Watch 6 Classic is fantastic through and through, all the more so when it comes with 4G on deck. If you agree, check if your old wearable is part of Samsung’s extensive list of eligible trade-in devices to score up to $330 off the 43mm model.
To mention just a few, you get a heart rate tracker, a stress level measuring unit, a fitness activity tracker, and an app that measures sleep quality. It simply has everything, even SOS features and an ECG app.
