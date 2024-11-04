After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be an older-gen smartwatch, now that we have the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, but we still encourage you to get one, as it's currently available at a much cheaper price.
Amazon is selling the 43mm Bluetooth version of this bad boy in Black at a sweet $130 discount, letting you save 33%. This means you can now snag one for under the $270 mark if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer now while it's still up for grabs.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a sleek-looking smartwatch, boasting a classic design that allows it to complement even an expensive suit. And since it was Samsung's top-of-the-line wearable until recently, it boasts all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber should come with. Moreover, it comes with Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to keep tabs on your muscle and fat percentages.
While it's definitely a feature-rich smartwatch, we believe Samsung could have put a bit more effort into the battery life. It offers only a day to a day and a half of usage on a single charge, which isn't ideal, especially since there are watches that last weeks without needing a recharge.
Since it runs on Wear OS, the watch also allows you to download a plethora of apps directly on it. Additionally, it supports NFC and smart notifications, and you can use it for phone calls.
Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is definitely still worth the money and ranks among the best smartwatches on the market, even though it’s no longer the latest model. So, act fast and snatch it at a heavily discounted price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
