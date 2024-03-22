Up Next:
A head-turning deal makes the premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic the watch of choice for savvy bargain hunters
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few days ago, we reported that the stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is discounted by $60 for Amazon's ongoing Spring Sale shopping event. The price cut was not bad, but we've seen better deals on this feature-packed timepiece in the past. However, it appears that Lady Luck has decided to intervene, as you can currently get Samsung's top-of-the-line smartwatch at a whopping $104 discount!
The price cut is on the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver color, which is awesome since the Silver-colored model looks more stylish than its Black-colored counterpart. If, however, you prefer the variant in Black, you can save on it as well, as it's available at a slightly lower $99 markdown. We suggest you act fast and snatch one now, though, as scoring some money off a premium wearable like this is always welcome. Amazon's Spring Sale is going strong and supplies may run out soon.
As one of the best smartwatches for Android users, this sleek Apple Watch Series 9 alternative has all the features you could ask for. Samsung’s BIA sensor is here to give you advanced body composition analyses. You also get personalized HR zones, a feature that creates the ideal heart rate zones based on your lifestyle.
Of course, you also have all sorts of workout apps and features to help you stay on track with your goals and know more about your sleeping habits via the advanced sleep tracking and coaching feature. With plenty of battery life and emergency features, this bad boy puts quite a bit to the table.
To complete the package, you have an impressive, durable design with sapphire glass crystal glass to protect the magnificent Super AMOLED always-on screen. Indeed, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a wearable that almost every Android user will be happy to have.
