Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

A head-turning deal makes the premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic the watch of choice for savvy bargain hunters

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models can be yours for less this Amazon's Spring Sale event
A few days ago, we reported that the stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is discounted by $60 for Amazon's ongoing Spring Sale shopping event. The price cut was not bad, but we've seen better deals on this feature-packed timepiece in the past. However, it appears that Lady Luck has decided to intervene, as you can currently get Samsung's top-of-the-line smartwatch at a whopping $104 discount!

The price cut is on the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver color, which is awesome since the Silver-colored model looks more stylish than its Black-colored counterpart. If, however, you prefer the variant in Black, you can save on it as well, as it's available at a slightly lower $99 markdown. We suggest you act fast and snatch one now, though, as scoring some money off a premium wearable like this is always welcome. Amazon's Spring Sale is going strong and supplies may run out soon.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm Silver: Save $104!

Grab Samsung's current top-of-the-line smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, at an amazing $104 discount through this sweet Amazon Spring Sale deal. The watch is full of features and is a real bang for your buck at its current price! So, act fast and snatch one now while you still can!
$104 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


As one of the best smartwatches for Android users, this sleek Apple Watch Series 9 alternative has all the features you could ask for. Samsung’s BIA sensor is here to give you advanced body composition analyses. You also get personalized HR zones, a feature that creates the ideal heart rate zones based on your lifestyle.

Of course, you also have all sorts of workout apps and features to help you stay on track with your goals and know more about your sleeping habits via the advanced sleep tracking and coaching feature. With plenty of battery life and emergency features, this bad boy puts quite a bit to the table.

To complete the package, you have an impressive, durable design with sapphire glass crystal glass to protect the magnificent Super AMOLED always-on screen. Indeed, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a wearable that almost every Android user will be happy to have. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)

Latest News

Tim Cook unveils the largest Apple Store outside the US (it’s where iPhone sales have plummeted)
Tim Cook unveils the largest Apple Store outside the US (it’s where iPhone sales have plummeted)
iOS 17.4.1, iPadOS 17.4.1 arrive carrying important security fixes; older models get update too
iOS 17.4.1, iPadOS 17.4.1 arrive carrying important security fixes; older models get update too
The wait is over: Samsung finally brings Android seamless updates to Galaxy phones
The wait is over: Samsung finally brings Android seamless updates to Galaxy phones
This beautiful Fossil smartwatch with Wear OS is an absolute steal right now
This beautiful Fossil smartwatch with Wear OS is an absolute steal right now
TikTokers worry that they won’t be able to “educate” kids if TikTok is banned
TikTokers worry that they won’t be able to “educate” kids if TikTok is banned
Apple will not release any tablets on March 26th says person very close to the tech giant
Apple will not release any tablets on March 26th says person very close to the tech giant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless