Save 40% on the superb Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE on Amazon while you can
Don’t really like the Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal we shared yesterday? Why not consider the Samsung smartwatch with the best battery life, then? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also on sale, just like the Garmin timepiece, but it arrives at a much more attractive discount. The LTE-enabled version sells at a whopping 40% markdown, meaning you can save $200 on the wearable at Amazon.
At $200 off, the timepiece is a smashingly good bargain. However, it was even cheaper in March. Back then, the wearable was available for less than $250. But this legendary deal came and went, with no signs of returning anytime soon. So, if you missed getting one of the best Galaxy watches at its best price ever, consider this offer. After all, you won’t find the 4G Watch 5 Pro at better prices at Best Buy and Walmart.
Aside from those, you get all the standard Samsung wearable features. Those include but aren’t limited to a BIA sensor for body composition analysis, an ECG app, step and fitness tracking options, and sleep quality insights.
Then again, it’s the smartwatch’s battery life that helps it remain on top of other conventional smartwatches for Android lovers. You can easily wear it for over 60 hours between charges, much more than what any Apple Watch gives you.
Ultimately, the Watch 5 Pro is sturdy and stylish with its titanium frame, has all the features you could need, and doesn’t compromise on the battery life front. And now that it’s available at an impressive $200 off, it gives you way more bang for your buck.
Released a couple of years ago, this bad boy remains one of the best Apple Watch alternatives you can possibly get. It even beats the more contemporary Watch 6 lineup in terms of battery life. But it’s not just that – the timepiece sports a titanium body, unlike the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, plus exclusive route-based GPS guidance, which is also absent in the Classic model.
