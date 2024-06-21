This unbelievable Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra trade-in deal saves you up to $1,050 at the official store
It's been a while since we've seen a discounted Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Indeed, finding the largest and most incredible Tab S9 model at discounted prices is like finding a needle in a haystack. But this rare Samsung trade-in deal is here to spice things up. Astonishingly, you can save up to $1,050 on the 12/512GB variant with eligible trade-ins.
With no trade-in, you get to save $150 on the $1,320 slate. But if you have an old Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that you're willing to give up, you can save up to $900 extra. This lands the high-end Android tablet at just $269.99. By the way, even trading in devices like the Tab S7 gives you up to $650 in savings. In other words, you can score a huge bargain even if you don't have the former Ultra perfection.
This supreme Samsung tablet doesn't come cheap for a reason. It has a large 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support. With a display like that, everything looks better than perfect. Plus, you get custom color calibrations!
The M4 iPad Po (2024) competitor also packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that's overclocked for Galaxy, which gives you blazing-fast performance no matter what you're doing. Extras like the S Pen in the box, DeX support, IP68 water and dust resistance, and more, are also here.
With this tablet, you'll also look gorgeous during video chats, as the front camera has a wide field of view. You can even record 4K videos with both front-facing sensors. There's also a huge 11,800mAh battery under the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hood, giving you plenty of entertainment time at your fingertips.
In case you don't have any old devices in good condition, perhaps Amazon's promo on the vanilla Tab S9 will tickle your fancy. Over here, you can get the $800 tablet with 128GB of storage in Beige at a discount of $200.
Ultimately, the large 14.6-inch screen may be an overkill for some. But if you'd appreciate more screen real estate to play with and want a taste of the best Samsung tablet experience, browse the official store's trade-in deal. You simply won't find a better one out there!
