This unbelievable Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra trade-in deal saves you up to $1,050 at the official store

Save up to $1,050 on the 12/512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Do you have an old Galaxy tablet in good condition? Well, trade it in and save up to $1,050 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra! The device arrives at $150 off without trade-ins in its 12/512GB variant, with an extra up to $900 off with select trade-ins. This is a gargantuan discount, so you should definitely take advantage.