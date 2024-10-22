The Samsung S Pen is still better than the Apple Pencil

The S Pen feels better out of the box





Recommended Stories

Bonus:

S Pen comes included





S Pen works across multiple Samsung devices





Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung incorporates S Pen uses across its entire interface









In the end









Is the Apple Pencil terrible? Not at all, there's a reason why it's being used by millions of people (estimated units sold since 2015 – 42 million). But I feel that, through all the marketing and popularity contests, the Samsung S Pen is kind of an unsung hero. Even if it was first to arrive to the party. Even if Samsung worked with Wacom to perfect the product. And even though it literally ships with one of the most coveted Android smartphones, a lot of users tend to even forget that it's there.





All the while, it is a pristine piece of tech that not only rivals but outdoes the ultra-popular Apple Pencil, in a number of ways described above. So, here we go — an ode to the S Pen!







