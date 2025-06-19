At $130 off, MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer health-tracking & premium sound at bargain price

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $130 on Amazon! $130 off (39%) The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport are now $130 off on Amazon, bringing the price below $200. These earbuds deliver premium sound, offer solid durability, and even include health-tracking features. Don’t miss out! Buy at Amazon

Saving big on a pair of premium workout-oriented earbuds with health-tracking features is always an unmissable opportunity. That's why you should act fast and score Sennheiser's MOMENTUM Sport earphones while they are still selling at a whopping $130 discount on Amazon! Thanks to this markdown, you can grab a pair for just under $200 instead of paying their usual price of about $330.And with these puppies being a Sennheiser product, you know you're not just scoring a sweet discount—you're also getting earbuds with premium sound. They're tuned with a bass-heavy profile, making them perfect for blasting aggressive hip-hop beats during your workouts. Of course, if thumping lows aren't exactly your cup of tea, you can always tailor the audio to your taste via the Sennheiser Smart Control app.Another highlight is their ANC, which blocks out pesky noises that could ruin your listening experience, all while their Polar-powered sensors monitor your body temperature and heart rate. Of course, they're pretty durable, too, boasting an IP55 rating. That means they’re protected against dust (though not completely dust-tight) and can handle splashes from any direction. Just don't swim with them—they can't withstand full submersion.Adding to their durability is a solid battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. With the case, you're looking at up to 24 hours of total playtime. Additionally, they support fast charging, providing up to 45 minutes of listening from just a 10-minute top-up.All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport offer a lot for their current price. So, if you've been looking for new workout earbuds, don't miss out! Save now while the offer is still up for grabs!