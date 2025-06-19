Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
At $130 off, MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer health-tracking & premium sound at bargain price

The earbuds also boast solid durability, capable ANC, and good battery life. Save while the offer lasts!

Deals Audio
A woman wearing a pair of MOMENTUM Sport earbuds.
Saving big on a pair of premium workout-oriented earbuds with health-tracking features is always an unmissable opportunity. That's why you should act fast and score Sennheiser's MOMENTUM Sport earphones while they are still selling at a whopping $130 discount on Amazon! Thanks to this markdown, you can grab a pair for just under $200 instead of paying their usual price of about $330.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $130 on Amazon!

$130 off (39%)
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport are now $130 off on Amazon, bringing the price below $200. These earbuds deliver premium sound, offer solid durability, and even include health-tracking features. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


And with these puppies being a Sennheiser product, you know you're not just scoring a sweet discount—you're also getting earbuds with premium sound. They're tuned with a bass-heavy profile, making them perfect for blasting aggressive hip-hop beats during your workouts. Of course, if thumping lows aren't exactly your cup of tea, you can always tailor the audio to your taste via the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Another highlight is their ANC, which blocks out pesky noises that could ruin your listening experience, all while their Polar-powered sensors monitor your body temperature and heart rate. Of course, they're pretty durable, too, boasting an IP55 rating. That means they’re protected against dust (though not completely dust-tight) and can handle splashes from any direction. Just don't swim with them—they can't withstand full submersion.

Adding to their durability is a solid battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. With the case, you're looking at up to 24 hours of total playtime. Additionally, they support fast charging, providing up to 45 minutes of listening from just a 10-minute top-up.

All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport offer a lot for their current price. So, if you've been looking for new workout earbuds, don't miss out! Save now while the offer is still up for grabs!

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are under pressure – and it's not from each other this time
Limited-time sale brings the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 back to its best price on Amazon
iPhone 18 might be the first iPhone that won't look dated next to Android phones
Motorola's Edge (2025) can't keep up: because it's not meant to
Galaxy Tab A9+ gets lovely price cut on Amazon, making it hot pick for budget shoppers
Honor's next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
