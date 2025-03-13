Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 tablet is placed on a wooden table, boasting its superb display.
Android tablet buyers, gather round! Amazon just threw what might very well be the wildest Galaxy Tab S9 deal ever! The 256GB model has plunged to an absurd ~$490 low after a staggering 47% discount on its $920 original price.

Update: Amazon acted even quicker than we expected, and the stunning 47% discount on the Tab S9 is no longer available. At the time of writing, you can purchase the model for 26% off in Graphite.   

256GB Galaxy Tab S9: save a whopping $436

Amazon sells the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 in Graphite at ridiculously low prices. The model is a whopping 47% off right now, saving you an insane $436. Act fast on this deal because we don't think it'll last long.
Expired

256GB Galaxy Tab S9: 26% off on Amazon

$240 off (26%)
Unfortunately, Amazon ended its epic Tab S9 discount quicker than we expected. The tablet is currently available for 26% off in its 256GB configuration in Graphite.
Buy at Amazon

No, that's not a typo! The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered tablet has indeed become ridiculously affordable. In fact, it's cheaper than a 256GB Google Pixel Tablet with a speaker dock right now! So, if you're looking for your next tablet, pull the trigger on this first-time hit bargain. Make sure you do so quickly, too, as it could vanish any second.

True, the Tab S9 is no longer among the latest flagship tablet series by Samsung, but it's just impossible to pass up right now. In case you're wondering, no other merchant matches Amazon's insane discount — that includes the Samsung Store.

As you can see via our Galaxy Tab S9 review, this Android 13 tablet is as premium as Samsung's Tab S series gets. You get a magnificent 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. It doesn't just give you vivid, gorgeous colors, but packs plenty of horsepower, too.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which makes it considerably more capable than Google's popular tablet. On top of all that, you have the S Pen in the box, allowing you to take quick notes and handle all sorts of creative work without coughing up extra.

There's more — the tablet offers great battery life. Our tests show it can last some eight hours with nonstop browsing, which is a very decent result. On top of everything else, while it's not super contemporary, the device still receives OS and security maintenance. Samsung has committed to four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches, ensuring reliability in the long run.

However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S9 is the best value-for-money tablet you can buy right now. Don't miss out on this crazy-good chance to save $436 with Amazon's killer promo and do it quickly!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
153 stories
13 Mar, 2025
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
05 Mar, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is still a major bargain at $300 off with Best Buy's epic sale
04 Mar, 2025
Samsung's unrivaled Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger is even harder to turn down at these awesome discounts
03 Mar, 2025
Stunning new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal makes one of the best Samsung tablets even better
25 Feb, 2025
Amazon's limited-time sale makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE a must-have at $170 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless