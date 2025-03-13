The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
Android tablet buyers, gather round! Amazon just threw what might very well be the wildest Galaxy Tab S9 deal ever! The 256GB model has plunged to an absurd ~$490 low after a staggering 47% discount on its $920 original price.
Update: Amazon acted even quicker than we expected, and the stunning 47% discount on the Tab S9 is no longer available. At the time of writing, you can purchase the model for 26% off in Graphite.
No, that's not a typo! The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered tablet has indeed become ridiculously affordable. In fact, it's cheaper than a 256GB Google Pixel Tablet with a speaker dock right now! So, if you're looking for your next tablet, pull the trigger on this first-time hit bargain. Make sure you do so quickly, too, as it could vanish any second.
As you can see via our Galaxy Tab S9 review, this Android 13 tablet is as premium as Samsung's Tab S series gets. You get a magnificent 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. It doesn't just give you vivid, gorgeous colors, but packs plenty of horsepower, too.
There's more — the tablet offers great battery life. Our tests show it can last some eight hours with nonstop browsing, which is a very decent result. On top of everything else, while it's not super contemporary, the device still receives OS and security maintenance. Samsung has committed to four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches, ensuring reliability in the long run.
However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S9 is the best value-for-money tablet you can buy right now. Don't miss out on this crazy-good chance to save $436 with Amazon's killer promo and do it quickly!
True, the Tab S9 is no longer among the latest flagship tablet series by Samsung, but it's just impossible to pass up right now. In case you're wondering, no other merchant matches Amazon's insane discount — that includes the Samsung Store.
The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which makes it considerably more capable than Google's popular tablet. On top of all that, you have the S Pen in the box, allowing you to take quick notes and handle all sorts of creative work without coughing up extra.
