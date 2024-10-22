I write deals for a living and found two hot Galaxy Tab offers you just have to check out
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As a deal hunter, I'm constantly on the lookout for unmissable offers on incredible devices. And since I think Samsung makes some of the best tablets on the market — dare you to prove me wrong — I'm regularly checking for hot promos on Galaxy Tabs. Today, I present not one, but two deals on powerful Samsung slates that I think offer the biggest bang for your buck.
The first one is on the top-tier Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage space. I know this is an older device, and we techies tend to stay away from those. However, it's currently discounted by $135 on Amazon, meaning you can snatch it for under the $790 mark.
The Galaxy Tab S9 won me with its fast performance. While I wouldn't describe myself as a power user, I want my tablet to pack a punch. And believe me, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on board offers a lot of firepower.
It handles any task with ease, and I think it can pretty much run any game on the Google Play Store. So, I definitely recommend this beast if you're looking for a workhorse tablet that you can also play Asphalt 9 on.
But what if you want a powerful slate at an even cheaper price than $790? Well, this is where deal two comes in. This one is on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 128GB of storage and is available on Amazon. It lets you save $120 and get a capable tablet for just under $330.
While lacking the firepower of the Galaxy Tab S9, the slate features an Exynos 1380 chipset, which handles daily tasks and demanding games without a hitch. That said, occasional stutters might appear from time to time, but they won't ruin your overall experience.
The first one is on the top-tier Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage space. I know this is an older device, and we techies tend to stay away from those. However, it's currently discounted by $135 on Amazon, meaning you can snatch it for under the $790 mark.
The Galaxy Tab S9 won me with its fast performance. While I wouldn't describe myself as a power user, I want my tablet to pack a punch. And believe me, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on board offers a lot of firepower.
It handles any task with ease, and I think it can pretty much run any game on the Google Play Store. So, I definitely recommend this beast if you're looking for a workhorse tablet that you can also play Asphalt 9 on.
I should mention, though, that a Pro seller is offering the discount. However, Amazon is responsible for the shipping, and you'll have a 30-day refund period to return the device in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
But what if you want a powerful slate at an even cheaper price than $790? Well, this is where deal two comes in. This one is on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 128GB of storage and is available on Amazon. It lets you save $120 and get a capable tablet for just under $330.
While lacking the firepower of the Galaxy Tab S9, the slate features an Exynos 1380 chipset, which handles daily tasks and demanding games without a hitch. That said, occasional stutters might appear from time to time, but they won't ruin your overall experience.
Recommended Stories
In conclusion, both tablets are worth every penny. Just act fast and get one today, as these offers might not be available tomorrow.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Oct, 2024I write deals for a living and found two hot Galaxy Tab offers you just have to check out
21 Oct, 2024Excellent new Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal makes a great value proposition even greater
17 Oct, 2024The Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB offers even better value with this sweet Amazon discount
15 Oct, 2024Amazon discounts the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, letting you get big tablet at smaller price
12 Oct, 2024Amazon shaves 40% off the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), though only for a short while
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: