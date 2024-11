Early Black Friday sale saves you $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB at Amazon

Save $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB Want a solid mid-range tablet with the S Pen in the box? The compact Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the top choices to consider, especially right now. Currently, Amazon sells it for $165 off its list price, a price cut so good it feels like an early Black Friday offer. The Samsung Store and Best Buy have much less attractive promotions (without trade-ins), so we suggest picking Amazon's own discount. It'll only stay active for a short while, so keep that in mind. $165 off (32%) Buy at Amazon

Amazon is apparently keen on starting Black Friday discounts early this year. Yesterday, we came across a smashingly good Galaxy Tab S9 promo , and now there's another equally appealing offer on the Tab S9 FE . This fella is now $165 cheaper in its 256GB configuration, a much more significant discount than what we get at the Samsung Store and Best Buy.In other words, you've been given a limited-time chance to score a massive bargain on this mid-range tablet with the S Pen in the box. As far as we know, the 32% markdown is the largest price cut available for the larger storage version in quite a while. Even when Woot offered the international model at lower prices some time ago, it only discounted it by 29%. So, don't sleep on it and get one before it's too late.TheFE might be no Tab S10 Ultra , but it's no slouch at handling daily tasks. You get a standard-sized 10.9-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2304 x 1440 resolution, and 90Hz refresh rates that delivers a smooth streaming experience. On the sound front, you have two AKG speakers, which certainly aren't as impressive as the Lenovo Tab Plus's eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers but offer decent audio nonetheless.Couple that with the Exynos 1380 chip and the four-year OS update promise (plus five years of security patches), and you've got one of the best mid-range Android tablets money can buy. On top of all else, this fella can keep the lights on for quite a long time. It features an 8,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging speeds that should last up to 18 hours.Ultimately, this Samsung tablet is indeed a great mid-range option. For some, it may be a somewhat tough sell at its regular $520 asking price (for the 256GB configuration). However, now that it's $165 cheaper than usual, it becomes a no-brainer. If you agree, go ahead and buy yours at Amazon before it's too late.