Early Black Friday sale saves you $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB at Amazon

Save $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB

Want a solid mid-range tablet with the S Pen in the box? The compact Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the top choices to consider, especially right now. Currently, Amazon sells it for $165 off its list price, a price cut so good it feels like an early Black Friday offer. The Samsung Store and Best Buy have much less attractive promotions (without trade-ins), so we suggest picking Amazon's own discount. It'll only stay active for a short while, so keep that in mind.