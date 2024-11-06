Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Early Black Friday sale saves you $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB at Amazon

Amazon is apparently keen on starting Black Friday discounts early this year. Yesterday, we came across a smashingly good Galaxy Tab S9 promo, and now there's another equally appealing offer on the Tab S9 FE. This fella is now $165 cheaper in its 256GB configuration, a much more significant discount than what we get at the Samsung Store and Best Buy.

Save $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB

Want a solid mid-range tablet with the S Pen in the box? The compact Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the top choices to consider, especially right now. Currently, Amazon sells it for $165 off its list price, a price cut so good it feels like an early Black Friday offer. The Samsung Store and Best Buy have much less attractive promotions (without trade-ins), so we suggest picking Amazon's own discount. It'll only stay active for a short while, so keep that in mind.
$165 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you've been given a limited-time chance to score a massive bargain on this mid-range tablet with the S Pen in the box. As far as we know, the 32% markdown is the largest price cut available for the larger storage version in quite a while. Even when Woot offered the international model at lower prices some time ago, it only discounted it by 29%. So, don't sleep on it and get one before it's too late.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE might be no Tab S10 Ultra, but it's no slouch at handling daily tasks. You get a standard-sized 10.9-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2304 x 1440 resolution, and 90Hz refresh rates that delivers a smooth streaming experience. On the sound front, you have two AKG speakers, which certainly aren't as impressive as the Lenovo Tab Plus's eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers but offer decent audio nonetheless.

Couple that with the Exynos 1380 chip and the four-year OS update promise (plus five years of security patches), and you've got one of the best mid-range Android tablets money can buy. On top of all else, this fella can keep the lights on for quite a long time. It features an 8,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging speeds that should last up to 18 hours.

Ultimately, this Samsung tablet is indeed a great mid-range option. For some, it may be a somewhat tough sell at its regular $520 asking price (for the 256GB configuration). However, now that it's $165 cheaper than usual, it becomes a no-brainer. If you agree, go ahead and buy yours at Amazon before it's too late.

Loading Comments...

