The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers even more bang for your buck after new limited-time deal on Amazon

With decent performance, a good display, and an included S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE definitely ranks among Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has enough power for day-to-day tasks. It can even run demanding games without issues, though at more modest graphics settings. You might encounter some stutters from time to time, but they won't impact your overall experience.Additionally, the tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, giving you a solid viewing experience wherever you go. On top of that, it boasts its own S Pen, which is a nice bonus for a budget-friendly device. You can use the stylus to jot down notes or even as a digital paintbrush.With decent performance, a good display, and an included S Pen, theFE definitely ranks among the best budget tablets on the market. Furthermore, it can now be yours for $110 off its price, making it an even bigger bargain. Just be sure to get one through this deal now, as it would be a shame to miss such a golden opportunity to save big on this awesome slate.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ may be on sale on Amazon , but if you want a more affordable Samsung tablet and don't need an insane amount of firepower, we suggest going for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Right now, the 128GB version of this mid-ranger is discounted by $110 on Amazon. Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can grab a unit for 25% off its price and pay less than $340. This is a significant markdown, just $10 shy of the largest discount we've seen for this device at the retailer. Act fast, as the offer has a 'limited-time deal' banner, and you never know when it might expire.