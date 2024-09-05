Samsung's superb Galaxy Tab S9 gets another generous discount at Amazon

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!

A person holding the Galaxy Tab S9, sketching on the Samsung Notes app. A brown table is seen in the background.
Tired of streaming videos and TV shows on your smartphone? It may be time for a new tablet. And what could be better than one of the best Android tablets in 2024 – the Galaxy Tab S9? This mid-sized slate isn't an affordable purchase, as it usually costs as much as $800. But not right now! Currently, Amazon lets you save $143 on the 128GB model in Graphite!

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 and save $143 at Amazon

Do you want a new tablet for less? The Galaxy Tab with 128GB of storage in Graphite enjoys a tempting discount at Amazon. You can get one for $143 off. Best Buy and Walmart sell it at less appealing discounts. Get yours and enjoy your 18% of savings.
$143 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

We did see more significant discounts for it during Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day shopping spree this July, though. In other words, this puppy isn't at its lowest price right now. However, neither Best Buy nor Walmart currently have a similar offer. Over there, you can save just $100, which sounds nowhere as appealing as scoring $143 in savings, right?

The Galaxy Tab S9 sports an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, providing a superb viewing experience with gorgeous pitch blacks and vivid colors. With 20% bigger speakers than last year's model, this fella also offers fantastic audio (for a tablet).

The same applies to its performance. The latest 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab is significantly more capable than the Galaxy Tab S8, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy under its hood. You can freely engage in gaming or turn it into a compact workstation with Samsung DeX. Couple that with the large 8,400mAh battery, and you've got a true champ. Indeed, at its current price, the Tab S9 is a gem for many Android users.

What about iOS fans?

This iPad Air (2024) model could be a fantastic alternative for some


Not an Android user? Well, if you also don't mind extending your budget, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) is one option you should definitely consider. This model usually costs about the same as the Samsung option, but you can get one for $70 off, landing it under the $730 mark.

Get the 13-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) for $80 off

If you don't mind extending your budget and are a creative individual, the 13-inch iPad Air M2(2024) could be a more suitable choice for you. This one is now $70 off at Amazon, which is also its second-best discount after its market release. Get one and save.
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Undeniably more powerful than the Galaxy Tab S9, the Apple alternative features the mighty M2 processor and a larger 13-inch display. It also comes with a larger battery with a capacity of roughly 10,578mAh, giving you more on-screen time.

Recommended Stories
One of the most noticeable things about the latest iPad Air model is that it supports the Apple Pencil Pro, allowing you to do creative work. Then again, the stylus comes at an extra cost, which isn't the case with the Galaxy Tab S9.

Ultimately, it's down to which camp you're on. If you're an avid iOS user or a creative individual, the new Pencil Pro features on the M2 iPad Air (2024) could be more suitable for you.

Conversely, the Galaxy Tab S9 is a great purchase for Android users. Don't forget to visit our Galaxy Tab S9 vs Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) specs comparison page for additional info before making the final decision.
Loading Comments...

