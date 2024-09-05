Samsung's superb Galaxy Tab S9 gets another generous discount at Amazon
Tired of streaming videos and TV shows on your smartphone? It may be time for a new tablet. And what could be better than one of the best Android tablets in 2024 – the Galaxy Tab S9? This mid-sized slate isn't an affordable purchase, as it usually costs as much as $800. But not right now! Currently, Amazon lets you save $143 on the 128GB model in Graphite!
The same applies to its performance. The latest 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab is significantly more capable than the Galaxy Tab S8, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy under its hood. You can freely engage in gaming or turn it into a compact workstation with Samsung DeX. Couple that with the large 8,400mAh battery, and you've got a true champ. Indeed, at its current price, the Tab S9 is a gem for many Android users.
Not an Android user? Well, if you also don't mind extending your budget, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) is one option you should definitely consider. This model usually costs about the same as the Samsung option, but you can get one for $70 off, landing it under the $730 mark.
Undeniably more powerful than the Galaxy Tab S9, the Apple alternative features the mighty M2 processor and a larger 13-inch display. It also comes with a larger battery with a capacity of roughly 10,578mAh, giving you more on-screen time.
One of the most noticeable things about the latest iPad Air model is that it supports the Apple Pencil Pro, allowing you to do creative work. Then again, the stylus comes at an extra cost, which isn't the case with the Galaxy Tab S9.
Ultimately, it's down to which camp you're on. If you're an avid iOS user or a creative individual, the new Pencil Pro features on the M2 iPad Air (2024) could be more suitable for you.
The Galaxy Tab S9 sports an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, providing a superb viewing experience with gorgeous pitch blacks and vivid colors. With 20% bigger speakers than last year's model, this fella also offers fantastic audio (for a tablet).
What about iOS fans?
This iPad Air (2024) model could be a fantastic alternative for some
Ultimately, it's down to which camp you're on. If you're an avid iOS user or a creative individual, the new Pencil Pro features on the M2 iPad Air (2024) could be more suitable for you.
Conversely, the Galaxy Tab S9 is a great purchase for Android users. Don't forget to visit our Galaxy Tab S9 vs Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) specs comparison page for additional info before making the final decision.
