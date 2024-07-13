The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 gets a head-turning price cut at Amazon for a limited time
Do you remember one of Best Buy's Deals of the Day that let you save an amazing $200 on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9, which normally costs about $920? The June offer at Best Buy was quite attractive. But Amazon tops it with an even better limited-time deal. Right now, you get to save $221 on the same storage version in Beige.
As far as we know, that's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this particular storage version. Plus, given that it's been over a month since we've come across similar generosity from Amazon, we believe this limited-time deal is an absolute hit.
Performance-wise, the slate provides remarkable potential at your fingertips. Be it with work-related tasks or gaming, this fella won't break a sweat. Moreover, the 256GB model features 12GB RAM for enhanced multitasking. Still, if you want way more insane raw horsepower, consider increasing your budget for the M4 iPad Pro (2024) instead.
With the S Pen in the box, respectable cameras, and DeX Mode support, the Galaxy Tab S9 will meet most users' everyday needs. Let's also remember its pleasing battery life of almost six and a half hours of video playback.
There are no two ways around it: this Samsung tablet is a fantastic option for Galaxy fans. And now that it's $221 cheaper, it's even more amazing. Don't miss out on Amazon's limited-time deal.
With its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and remarkable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance, this slate is one of the best Android tablets in 2024. The Galaxy Tab S9 gives you gorgeous colors and plenty of screen real estate to play with without being too bulky and uncomfortable to hold. It's a real pleasure to use!
As one of the best Samsung tablets on the market, this bad boy also has a superb design. The model boasts an IP68 rating for fantastic water and dust protection.
