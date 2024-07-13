Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 gets a head-turning price cut at Amazon for a limited time

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 gets a head-turning price cut at Amazon for a limited time
Do you remember one of Best Buy's Deals of the Day that let you save an amazing $200 on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9, which normally costs about $920? The June offer at Best Buy was quite attractive. But Amazon tops it with an even better limited-time deal. Right now, you get to save $221 on the same storage version in Beige.

Save 24% on the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage

Amazon treats users to an incredible 24% discount on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9. This amazing slate is now available for $221 cheaper prices, which is one of the best discounts we've seen on Amazon. This is a limited-time deal that's only available on the model in Beige.
$221 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, that's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this particular storage version. Plus, given that it's been over a month since we've come across similar generosity from Amazon, we believe this limited-time deal is an absolute hit.

With its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and remarkable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance, this slate is one of the best Android tablets in 2024. The Galaxy Tab S9 gives you gorgeous colors and plenty of screen real estate to play with without being too bulky and uncomfortable to hold. It's a real pleasure to use!

Performance-wise, the slate provides remarkable potential at your fingertips. Be it with work-related tasks or gaming, this fella won't break a sweat. Moreover, the 256GB model features 12GB RAM for enhanced multitasking. Still, if you want way more insane raw horsepower, consider increasing your budget for the M4 iPad Pro (2024) instead.

As one of the best Samsung tablets on the market, this bad boy also has a superb design. The model boasts an IP68 rating for fantastic water and dust protection.

With the S Pen in the box, respectable cameras, and DeX Mode support, the Galaxy Tab S9 will meet most users' everyday needs. Let's also remember its pleasing battery life of almost six and a half hours of video playback.

There are no two ways around it: this Samsung tablet is a fantastic option for Galaxy fans. And now that it's $221 cheaper, it's even more amazing. Don't miss out on Amazon's limited-time deal.

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120).
$2240 off (69%) Trade-in
$999 98
$3239 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
63 stories
13 Jul, 2024
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 gets a head-turning price cut at Amazon for a limited time
10 Jul, 2024
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
09 Jul, 2024
Walmart Deals event knocks the Galaxy Tab S8+ under the $500 mark
04 Jul, 2024
Get the amazing Galaxy Tab S9+ at its best price with this limited-time deal at Amazon
27 Jun, 2024
Your search for the perfect budget tablet ends with this new Galaxy Tab A9+ deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Total Wireless ditches Verizon branding to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Total Wireless ditches Verizon branding to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless