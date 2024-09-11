Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still offering fast performance for much less than usual at Best Buy

A person holding the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with the screen on.
If you want an ultra-powerful Android tablet but don't want to shell out $1,000+ on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, then why not focus on the older Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra instead?

Best Buy is still selling the 128GB version of this powerhouse for $450 off its price, letting you snag one for $649.99 instead of the hefty $1,099.99. Granted, this isn't a new deal, as it has been available for months now. Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, as the slate puts a lot on the table.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $450 OFF!

The 128GB model of the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale for $450 off its price at Best Buy! The slate delivers top-tier performance and is a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while you can!
$450 off (41%)
$649 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


Though released in 2022, this fella still delivers fast performance and handles any task, including demanding games, thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can confidently use it for work or school, knowing it can keep up with your pace. However, it's worth noting that some users report the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to warm up quickly, so keep that in mind.

When it's time to take a break, the gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution will let you enjoy a stunning viewing experience. Additionally, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making the slate feel snappier, and HDR10+ for more vibrant colors, as long as the content you're streaming is in this format.

When it comes to battery, Samsung's former flagship tablet packs a massive 11,200mAh power cell that'll easily last you through the day without needing a charge. In addition, it comes with its own S Pen right out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still among the best tablets on the market and a real bargain at its current price. Just be sure to act fast and grab one today, as you never know when Best Buy might change its mind and return the slate to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

