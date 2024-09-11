The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still offering fast performance for much less than usual at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you want an ultra-powerful Android tablet but don't want to shell out $1,000+ on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, then why not focus on the older Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra instead?
Best Buy is still selling the 128GB version of this powerhouse for $450 off its price, letting you snag one for $649.99 instead of the hefty $1,099.99. Granted, this isn't a new deal, as it has been available for months now. Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, as the slate puts a lot on the table.
Though released in 2022, this fella still delivers fast performance and handles any task, including demanding games, thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can confidently use it for work or school, knowing it can keep up with your pace. However, it's worth noting that some users report the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to warm up quickly, so keep that in mind.
When it's time to take a break, the gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution will let you enjoy a stunning viewing experience. Additionally, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making the slate feel snappier, and HDR10+ for more vibrant colors, as long as the content you're streaming is in this format.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still among the best tablets on the market and a real bargain at its current price. Just be sure to act fast and grab one today, as you never know when Best Buy might change its mind and return the slate to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.
Best Buy is still selling the 128GB version of this powerhouse for $450 off its price, letting you snag one for $649.99 instead of the hefty $1,099.99. Granted, this isn't a new deal, as it has been available for months now. Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, as the slate puts a lot on the table.
Though released in 2022, this fella still delivers fast performance and handles any task, including demanding games, thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can confidently use it for work or school, knowing it can keep up with your pace. However, it's worth noting that some users report the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to warm up quickly, so keep that in mind.
When it's time to take a break, the gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution will let you enjoy a stunning viewing experience. Additionally, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making the slate feel snappier, and HDR10+ for more vibrant colors, as long as the content you're streaming is in this format.
When it comes to battery, Samsung's former flagship tablet packs a massive 11,200mAh power cell that'll easily last you through the day without needing a charge. In addition, it comes with its own S Pen right out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still among the best tablets on the market and a real bargain at its current price. Just be sure to act fast and grab one today, as you never know when Best Buy might change its mind and return the slate to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Sep, 2024The Galaxy Tab A9+ promises fun and games at bargain prices on Amazon The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still offering fast performance for much less than usual at Best Buy
10 Sep, 2024Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab S9+ to its lowest price ever — save $300 while you can
09 Sep, 2024If you hurry, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for only $150 (and up) The Galaxy Tab S8+ becomes true bargain after an even bigger discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: