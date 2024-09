The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still offering fast performance for much less than usual at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $450 OFF! The 128GB model of the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale for $450 off its price at Best Buy! The slate delivers top-tier performance and is a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while you can! $450 off (41%) $649 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy

Though released in 2022, this fella still delivers fast performance and handles any task, including demanding games, thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can confidently use it for work or school, knowing it can keep up with your pace. However, it's worth noting that some users report the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to warm up quickly, so keep that in mind.When it's time to take a break, the gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution will let you enjoy a stunning viewing experience. Additionally, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making the slate feel snappier, and HDR10+ for more vibrant colors, as long as the content you're streaming is in this format.When it comes to battery, Samsung's former flagship tablet packs a massive 11,200mAh power cell that'll easily last you through the day without needing a charge. In addition, it comes with its own S Pen right out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking.So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still among the best tablets on the market and a real bargain at its current price. Just be sure to act fast and grab one today, as you never know when Best Buy might change its mind and return the slate to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.