Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still packs a punch, but now at $450 off at Best Buy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still packs a punch, but now at $450 off at Best Buy
As we reported, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is heavily discounted on Amazon right now, making it a top choice for a Galaxy user on a budget. But while the slate offers decent performance, it's not a mobile powerhouse. So, if you want something that packs more punch and comes at an affordable price, this isn't the tablet for you.

Instead, you should focus on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung's previous top-of-the-line slate. This fella still has a lot to offer, and it can now be yours for a whopping $450 off at Best Buy. Thanks to this lovely discount, you can snag a unit for just $649.99, which is incredible.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Save $450!

The 128GB version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available at a sweet $450 discount at Best Buy! The slate offers great performance and is a true bargain at its current price. Act fast and save on this bad boy today!
$450 off (41%)
$649 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


Granted, Best Buy has been offering this discount for quite a while now. So, this isn't a brand-new deal. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still among the best tablets on the market, and every chance to save big on it is too good to pass up.

Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, this device can handle any task, no matter how demanding. That being said, some users report that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 warms up fast. So, bear this in mind as well.

One thing that no one can really complain about is the beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, meaning you'll enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.

Battery-wise, the slate sports a huge 11,200mAh power cell, which can easily get you through the day without top-ups. And, as a proper high-end Samsung slate, this bad boy comes with its own S Pen out of the box.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be advancing in age, but it's still worth every penny. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current discount at Best Buy. So, don't waste time and save now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
85 stories
28 Aug, 2024
The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still packs a punch, but now at $450 off at Best Buy The budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) becomes a real treat after sweet $127 discount on Amazon
27 Aug, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S9 256GB sells at a tempting discount on Amazon
20 Aug, 2024
Amazon's stunning Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is back, but only for a short while The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB becomes an even bigger treat after a lovely discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless