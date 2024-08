The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still packs a punch, but now at $450 off at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Save $450! The 128GB version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available at a sweet $450 discount at Best Buy! The slate offers great performance and is a true bargain at its current price. Act fast and save on this bad boy today! $450 off (41%) $649 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy

As we reported, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is heavily discounted on Amazon right now, making it a top choice for a Galaxy user on a budget. But while the slate offers decent performance, it's not a mobile powerhouse. So, if you want something that packs more punch and comes at an affordable price, this isn't the tablet for you.Instead, you should focus on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung 's previous top-of-the-line slate. This fella still has a lot to offer, and it can now be yours for a whopping $450 off at Best Buy. Thanks to this lovely discount, you can snag a unit for just $649.99, which is incredible.Granted, Best Buy has been offering this discount for quite a while now. So, this isn't a brand-new deal. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still among the best tablets on the market , and every chance to save big on it is too good to pass up.Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, this device can handle any task, no matter how demanding. That being said, some users report that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 warms up fast. So, bear this in mind as well.One thing that no one can really complain about is the beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, meaning you'll enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.Battery-wise, the slate sports a huge 11,200mAh power cell, which can easily get you through the day without top-ups. And, as a proper high-end Samsung slate, this bad boy comes with its own S Pen out of the box.All in all, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be advancing in age, but it's still worth every penny. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current discount at Best Buy. So, don't waste time and save now!