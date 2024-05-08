The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 is the tablet to get after a massive discount on Amazon
We recently reported that the powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at a whopping $350 discount on Amazon. However, if you want a powerful Galaxy tablet at an even lower price, feel free to go for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space.
Right now, this handsome fella is on sale at a sweet $250 (36%) price cut on Amazon and can be yours for way less than $500 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal today!
Granted, the current 36% discount is lower than the 40% markdown the slate enjoyed recently. Nevertheless, as you can see for yourself, it's still pretty significant. Furthermore, even at this price cut, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a steal, especially how awesome this tablet really is.
Despite being released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8 delivers awesome performance thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. However, we should also mention that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up fast, according to some reports.
The 8000mAh battery, on the other hand, will ensure you'll have power for the whole day. And when it comes time for a top-up, the 45W wired charging will fill the tank in about 80 minutes.
As a proper top-tier Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 also sports an S Pen inside the box. You can use the included stylus to write notes faster, for example.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still worth every penny, especially at its current price. Therefore, don't waste time and just save on one today!
In addition to its immense firepower, the slate comes with an 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also packs AKG-tuned speakers. In other words, this bad boy is great for streaming your favorite TV shows while mellowing on your couch.
