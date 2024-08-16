After five years, Samsung could release a Galaxy Note phone in 2025
The rumor mill is working overtime to keep us informed about everything that will be different about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's successor, which is sounding like more of a Galaxy Note 20 successor. The Note line, as you may already know, was killed off in 2020 and we have good news for those who are still not quite over it.
For starters, the phone will do away with the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to prevent the phone's edges from sinking into your palms. Instead, the phone will have slightly rounded corners, according to leaker Ice Universe.
The leaker had previously said that some modifications would be made to the phone's sides, resulting in a middle frame that would be neither completely straight nor noticeably curved. Instead, the part near the back is going to be rounded, while the part closer to the screen is said to be straight. The siderail is also rumored to be thinner. The slimmer, asymmetrical frame should improve the in-hand feel of the device.
Ice Universe has now provided more information on that front, explaining that the phone will have a narrower body and a wider screen than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Basically, since the frame will be straighter towards the part facing the screen, it will give the illusion of a more compact phone with a wider display, even if the dimensions don't change drastically.
Leaker Yogesh Brar, who has a respectable track record, claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's successor will take on the Note moniker. He didn't confirm whether it would be known as the Galaxy S25 Note or simply Galaxy Note 25, but did hint at the former.
Samsung will reportedly also rename the Plus model and give it the Pro label. We guess this is being done to position it as a Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro competitor. Hopefully, Samsung will to equip it with specs deserving of the new name.
Samsung tried to make up for the Note series' demise by carrying over its most iconic feature, S Pen support, to the highest-end S series phones. The current-gen model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is one of the best phones you can buy today, and the follow-up model might be a significant improvement over it.
In his latest social media posts, the tipster has also revealed that the phone will have a better "horizontal screen-to-body ratio" than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
According to earlier leaks, the phone will feature a faster chip, new ultrawide and telephoto cameras, and more RAM. Apparently, it will also have a new name to go with these changes.
