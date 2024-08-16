Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

After five years, Samsung could release a Galaxy Note phone in 2025

By
0comments
After five years, Samsung could release a Galaxy Note phone in 2025
The rumor mill is working overtime to keep us informed about everything that will be different about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's successor, which is sounding like more of a Galaxy Note 20 successor. The Note line, as you may already know, was killed off in 2020 and we have good news for those who are still not quite over it.

Samsung tried to make up for the Note series' demise by carrying over its most iconic feature, S Pen support, to the highest-end S series phones. The current-gen model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is one of the best phones you can buy today, and the follow-up model might be a significant improvement over it.

For starters, the phone will do away with the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to prevent the phone's edges from sinking into your palms. Instead, the phone will have slightly rounded corners, according to leaker Ice Universe.

In his latest social media posts, the tipster has also revealed that the phone will have a better "horizontal screen-to-body ratio" than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.



The leaker had previously said that some modifications would be made to the phone's sides, resulting in a middle frame that would be neither completely straight nor noticeably curved. Instead, the part near the back is going to be rounded, while the part closer to the screen is said to be straight. The siderail is also rumored to be thinner. The slimmer, asymmetrical frame should improve the in-hand feel of the device.

Ice Universe has now provided more information on that front, explaining that the phone will have a narrower body and a wider screen than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Basically, since the frame will be straighter towards the part facing the screen, it will give the illusion of a more compact phone with a wider display, even if the dimensions don't change drastically.

According to earlier leaks, the phone will feature a faster chip, new ultrawide and telephoto cameras, and more RAM. Apparently, it will also have a new name to go with these changes.



Leaker Yogesh Brar, who has a respectable track record, claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's successor will take on the Note moniker. He didn't confirm whether it would be known as the Galaxy S25 Note or simply Galaxy Note 25, but did hint at the former.

Samsung will reportedly also rename the Plus model and give it the Pro label. We guess this is being done to position it as a Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro competitor. Hopefully, Samsung will to equip it with specs deserving of the new name.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless