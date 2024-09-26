Here's why games might look better on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Snapdragon S24 Ultra's rear cameras face the audience as the phone is held in landscape mode. Image credit-PhoneArena.











The Undead said that the 1.15GHz clock speed was achieved while the GPU ran on a Qualcomm Reference Device (QRD). Chips used on a QRD are from early runs and usually can't reach the higher speeds seen in retail devices. As a result, Ice Universe could be right about the Adreno 830 running at 1.25GHz once the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is announced.







GFX Bench’s Aztec Ruins High showed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and the Adreno 830 GPU supporting 125 frames per second (fps). That's a greater than 30% improvement from the 96fps achieved by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset's Adreno 750 GPU. The new Adreno 830 GPU also ran 3DMark’s Wild Life offscreen test and the Wild Life Extreme Unlimited test and scored 166fps and 44fps respectively.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP will be introduced next month by Qualcomm which usually makes the announcement during its annual Snapdragon Summit. The first phones to be powered by the new SoC could be the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro followed by the One Plus 13 and the iQOO 13. The chip could be found in all Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra models early in 2025.













With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP being built by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E), the SoC will be the first Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset made using the 3nm node. While there had been rumors about Qualcomm dual-sourcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 from both TSMC and Samsung Foundry, the decision to return some Snapdragon production to Samsung Foundry has apparently been put on hold until next year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 AP.



