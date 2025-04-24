Certain US Galaxy S25 series models receive the April update with improved animation and more

Galaxy S25 , After releasing the April 2025 software update for the European version of the Galaxy S25 series last week, Samsung visited its Uncle Sammy and pushed out the update to U.S. factory-unlocked models of the Galaxy S25+ , and Galaxy S25 Ultra . It includes some new and updated features along with some security patches. The updates weigh in at about 700MB and include the following firmware versions:





Galaxy S25 : S931U1UEU2AYD9

: S931U1UEU2AYD9 Galaxy S25+ : S936U1UEU2AYD9

: S936U1UEU2AYD9 Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938U1UEU2AYD9





To install the update, on your Galaxy S25 series handset go to Settings > Software update > Download and install . While just available now for the aforementioned factory-unlocked flagship line in the U.S., we expect Samsung to expand the release of the update and include other countries in the rollout.









The update improves the battery charging animation on updated phones as the battery charge icon in the status bar appears to run smoother after the update is installed. The update also brings the media player widget to the notifications area from the Now Bar on the lock screen and the Quick Panel page. The update includes the April 1, 2025 security level.





