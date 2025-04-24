Certain US Galaxy S25 series models receive the April update with improved animation and more

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is displayed witht he rear panel facing the camera, held at an angle.
After releasing the April 2025 software update for the European version of the Galaxy S25 series last week, Samsung visited its Uncle Sammy and pushed out the update to U.S. factory-unlocked models of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. It includes some new and updated features along with some security patches. The updates weigh in at about 700MB and include the following firmware versions:

  • Galaxy S25: S931U1UEU2AYD9
  • Galaxy S25+: S936U1UEU2AYD9
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra: S938U1UEU2AYD9

To install the update, on your Galaxy S25 series handset go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. While just available now for the aforementioned factory-unlocked flagship line in the U.S., we expect Samsung to expand the release of the update and include other countries in the rollout.

Galaxy S25 line receives the April software update.
Samsung releases its April software update to US factory unlocked Galaxy S25 series units. | Image credit-SamMobile

The update improves the battery charging animation on updated phones as the battery charge icon in the status bar appears to run smoother after the update is installed. The update also brings the media player widget to the notifications area from the Now Bar on the lock screen and the Quick Panel page. The update includes the April 1, 2025 security level.

In addition to the April software update Samsung is releasing its stable One UI 7.0 update, built on top of Android 15, to the Galaxy S24 series (last year's Galaxy flagship handset line), Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and in certain countries, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S25 series launched with One UI 7 and Android 15 already pre-installed. The Galaxy S25 series was introduced on January 22nd of this year and released on February 7th. 

Besides the improvements already listed above, the update makes the Galaxy phones receiving it more stable and adds improved device behavior and security. While we are discussing the April update so late in the month, the May update is only about a week or two away. The Galaxy S25 series, as the current flagship line, will probably get the first shot at the May update.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
