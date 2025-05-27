Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The Galaxy S25+ drops to its lowest price on Amazon, but not for long

The Galaxy S25+ just got a superb $250 discount at Amazon, bringing both storage variants down to an irresistible price.

A person holds the Galaxy S25+ in one hand, showcasing its display.
Have you been waiting for a superb Galaxy S25+ deal for a while? Well, now's the time to buy one. For a limited time, you can grab this high-end Galaxy AI-enhanced phone for 25% off its original price — a whopping $250 on its 256GB variant.

Save 25% on the Galaxy S25+!

$250 off (25%)
The Galaxy S25+ is on sale for a whopping 25% off its original price at Amazon. That lands the highly powerful Android flagship at an irresistible price. This sale will only last for a limited time, so act fast!
Buy at Amazon

$250 off the 512GB Galaxy S25+

$250 off (22%)
Want more onboard storage? No worries! The 512GB Galaxy S25+ is also on sale, offered with the same $250 discount. Just like the 256GB variant, this model won't remain at that awesome asking price for long, so get one at Amazon soon.
Buy at Amazon

But wait, there's more! The 512GB model is also on sale, offered for $250 off. As far as we know, that's the most substantial price cut on this particular Android phone so far, at least at Amazon. What makes this bargain even more attractive is that the Samsung Store doesn't match it. Still, you can get the same price cut at Best Buy, where you can score an extra $100 discount with immediate activation.

We've spent plenty of time testing this buddy (see our Galaxy S25+ review for reference) and found it way more powerful than its predecessor. The model packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, delivering immense horsepower.

But it's not just the insanely good performance that makes this device a top pick. It also features a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Not only does this panel get crazy bright, but it's also very color-accurate.

What about camera performance? It has a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3X telephoto cameras on the rear, capturing lifelike colors and good balance, though images look slightly less sharp than on the Galaxy S24+.

Software-wise, you have multiple Galaxy AI features, including improved Circle to Search. The model comes with seven years of promised security and OS upgrades, too.

Overall, the Galaxy S25+ is a proper flagship you should definitely have on your radar. And now that it's cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon, it's all the more irresistible. Pick your favorite storage option and save $250 with this limited-time sale. And remember — it won't last long!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
