Surprise Memorial Day deal slashes supreme $175 off Samsung's Galaxy S25 price

One of the best Android phones out there right now is on sale at an unbeatable discount for an undoubtedly limited time only.

Samsung Galaxy S25
While our grand list of the best Memorial Day 2025 deals from across the interwebs has been live (and filled to the brim with awesome bargains and steals) since last week, quite possibly the greatest smartphone offer this year has only been added to Amazon.com earlier today and is unlikely to last long.

This allows Android power users on a tight budget to purchase the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 at a huge $175 discount in both 128 and 256GB storage variants, which seems to be a completely unprecedented promotion, as well as an unmissable money-saving opportunity for all hardcore Samsung fans.

Samsung Galaxy S25

$175 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$175 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow and Mint Color Options
Buy at Amazon

The most affordable S25 configuration normally costs $799.99, and if you hurry, you can slash a towering 22 percent off that list price in a single "Mint" colorway. The slightly more expensive 256 gig model, meanwhile, is available at 20 percent under its $859.99 regular price in both Mint and Silver Shadow hues, but you probably don't want to waste much time if you prefer one such unit either.

Previously, Amazon has only offered discounts of up to $125 on select non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S25 models, mind you, so clearly, this is a deal to remember, take advantage of, and expect to see rehashed (but most likely not improved) during the e-commerce giant's Prime Day 2025 sales event later this summer.

Considerably more compact than its costlier brothers, the 6.2-inch S25 proves that strong essences can still be kept in small bottles in this day and age, packing the same state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) processor as the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra.

That 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen is just one of several features highlighted as key strengths rather than notable weaknesses in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S25 review from a few months back, with the 12GB RAM count, 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, razor-thin 7.2mm profile, and super-premium metal-and-glass construction also shining bright against other top contenders for the title of best Android phone out there available at comparable prices right now.
