Save up to $900 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with this epic trade-in Samsung sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best ways to end the year with a bang is to score the top Android phone on the market at a massive discount. So, don't wait too long to tap the offer button in this article, as it lets you get the uber-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra at a much cheaper price at Samsung.
During its Discover Winter Sale, which is the final sale of the year — as per Samsung's words — you can get this flagship device for $100 off its usual cost. You can also save an extra $200 without a trade-in, bringing your total savings to $300. However, if you have a phone to trade, you can score additional savings of up to $800 on top of the current $100 discount. Just be sure to act fast, as this offer likely won't be up for grabs for long.
Powered by a slightly overclocked variant of the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse that can fit in your pocket, though just barely, as it's a large boy. Thanks to its impressive hardware, it can tackle any task and demanding game with ease. This makes it the perfect phone for power users, and will surely have you covered for years to come — courtesy of its high-end chipset and seven years of software updates.
It's among our picks for the best camera phones, as well. Boasting a 200 MP main snapper, it captures stunning pictures with excellent exposure, vibrant details, and natural-looking colors. It can also record clips in 8K, allowing you to capture the beautiful moments in your life in astonishing quality. In addition, the phone boasts a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440p resolution and HDR10+ for an incredible viewing experience.
In conclusion, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely worth it. So, don't hesitate! Save with this unmissable offer now while you still can!
