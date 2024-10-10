Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a no-brainer with this new limited-time deal

A person holding a Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones money can buy. But since it comes with a steep price, you're probably hunting for a top deal that lets you save big on this bad boy. Well, we're happy to share that you just found the perfect offer on this magnificent phone.

Right now, you can save up to $300 on a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra on Samsung.com. The best thing is that the discount comes with no strings attached, meaning you don't need to part with your old phone or opt for a data plan. That being said, the deal is only available on the 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Save up to $300 without trade-in!

You can snag a new Galaxy S24 Ultra for up to $300 off with no strings attached. Save up to $750 with trade-in. If you opt for a data plan, you can score an additional $100 in Samsung credit, which you can use towards accessories. This is a limited-time deal, so act fast and save today!
$300 off (18%)
$1359 99
$1659 99
Buy at Samsung


To save more, feel free to trade your old smartphone with Samsung. This way, you can score up to $750 off. In case you want to get a Galaxy S24 Ultra with carrier activation, Samsung is also tossing in a $100 instant Samsung Credit, which you can use towards a plethora of accessories for your new uber-premium phone. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal, and it'd be a shame to miss out on this golden opportunity.

As a proper high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this impressive hardware, our friend here can handle anything you throw its way. Additionally, its enormous 200 MP main camera takes gorgeous-looking photos and can record videos in 8K resolution. So, we think it's safe to say that this fella is among the best camera phones on the market.

But the goodies don't end there. In addition to its insane performance and incredible camera capabilities, Samsung's flagship also delivers an incredible watching experience. It comes equipped with a beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10+ for even more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.

Overall, with its firepower, capable cameras, gorgeous display, and even built-in stylus, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is worth every penny spent. So, don't hesitate! Your new Galaxy S24 Ultra is just a tap away, and it's waiting for you! Just hit the deal button in this article and get it now!
Loading Comments...

