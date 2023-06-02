The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra probably won't feature a variable zoom telephoto camera, as per a new leak
Cameras are vital components of modern smartphones. And as such, we want them to keep getting better with each new model. Especially on phones like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Alas, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's cameras and camera setup might be pretty much the same as the ones on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
In April, Tech_Reve posted on Twitter that Samsung plans to put a variable zoom telephoto camera in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, thus replacing the 10x and 3x telephoto cameras with one sensor, which will be able to switch between 10x and 3x zoom. However, in their new post, Tech_Reve shared that the plans for the new telephoto camera have been canceled.
Of course, you should take all of this with a grain of salt since this is only a rumor, and Samsung hasn't confirmed anything at this point. However, if the rumor is true, then it's kind of disappointing that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will basically come with the same camera configuration as its predecessor.
According to a new leak by leaker @Tech_Reve (via TechRadar), the Galaxy S24 Ultra won't feature a variable zoom telephoto camera as the rumor mill previously assumed. Instead, it will feature the identical 4-camera configuration found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, including a 200MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10x and 3x telephoto cameras. As the leaker noted, the only expected camera upgrade is the 10x sensor, which will have "minor improvements." Unfortunately, they don't share what these "minor improvements" could be.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra does not feature a 5x telephoto camera. It uses the same 3x telephoto camera as its predecessor.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) June 2, 2023
The only camera upgrade is the 10x zoom sensor, which undergoes minor improvements.
And also, The variable 3x to 10x telephoto camera has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/PswkkNJbRK
In April, Tech_Reve posted on Twitter that Samsung plans to put a variable zoom telephoto camera in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, thus replacing the 10x and 3x telephoto cameras with one sensor, which will be able to switch between 10x and 3x zoom. However, in their new post, Tech_Reve shared that the plans for the new telephoto camera have been canceled.
Of course, you should take all of this with a grain of salt since this is only a rumor, and Samsung hasn't confirmed anything at this point. However, if the rumor is true, then it's kind of disappointing that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will basically come with the same camera configuration as its predecessor.
Things that are NOT allowed: